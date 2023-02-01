Woman Found Dead After Standoff In Rural Stone County

According to a Facebook post from the Stone County sheriff’s office, a woman was discovered dead in rural Stone County during a Monday night confrontation between law police and a Mountain View man.
Around 5 p.m. on Monday, deputies, Arkansas State Police troopers, and officers from the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission responded to a complaint of a shooting in the 900 block of Jensen Road. 11 miles east of Mountain View, where the address is located.
According to the post, a man, later identified as 50-year-old Fred Mixon, was locked inside and threatened the police. According to the post, police engaged in lengthy negotiations with him before eventually taking him into custody without a fuss. What charges Mixon was up against was not specified in the post.
Police discovered the body of a woman inside the house. She was not named in the article, and no explanation for her passing was provided.
According to the post, an investigation into the murder was still ongoing.
