Woman In Police Vehicle Struck By Train; 2 Policemen Charged

On September 17th, a lady being held in a police vehicle in Platteville was struck by a train. Two cops have been charged in connection with the incident. The lady was arrested for many reasons, including an alleged incident of road rage.

On Monday, charges were brought against all three individuals by the Weld County District Attorney’s Office.

Accused police officers

On September 16 during a road rage investigation, Officer Pablo Vazquez pulled over Yareni Rios Gonzalez and placed his police car on railway lines at U.S. 85 and County Road 36.

Rios Gonzalez was loaded into the vehicle by Fort Lupton police officer Jordan Steinke. The police car was then struck by a freight train operated by Union Pacific.

Vazquez has been accused of:

Rios Gonzalez, Steinke, and three others were charged with the misdemeanor of reckless endangerment.

Punishment for blocking a street, alley, or other public way with one count

One traffic infraction count of reckless driving

One incident of illegal parking

Allegations against Steinke include:

Felony charges of attempted murder amount to one count.

The criminal charge of second-degree assault

A single misdemeanor offense of reckless endangerment

Accident victim is being prosecuted

Rios Gonzalez, age 20, is facing one count of felony threatening. She is being accused of road rage in which she brandished a pistol at another motorist.

Rios Gonzalez’s injuries from the collision included nine shattered ribs, a cracked sternum, a broken arm, and a broken leg.

Attorney Paul Wilkinson said last week that prosecutors had informed him they intended to seek criminal charges against Rios Gonzalez in her civil action against police.

Wilkinson stated that her life was in danger because the guy who alleged Rios Gonzalez brandished a pistol at him was the real attacker. According to the police report from Fort Lupton, he acknowledged to “brake checking” Rios Gonzalez during their meeting.

The District Attorney’s Office said that all three individuals were given a summons but not arrested. Initial court appearances have not been scheduled for them.