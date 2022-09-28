Woman In Severe Condition, Suspect Killed After Plant Shooting In Indiana

A lady was shot in the head outside of a Subaru plant in northwest Indiana on Monday, and she remained in serious condition on Tuesday. The alleged shooter’s body was subsequently discovered close by.

According to Lt. Justin Hartman of the Lafayette Police Department, Mindy L. Donovan, 36, was found in the parking lot of Subaru of Indiana Automotive on Monday afternoon with a gunshot wound to the head.

Donovan, a resident of Lafayette, was taken by helicopter to an Indianapolis hospital on Tuesday, where her condition is described as “critical,” according to a statement released by Hartman.

About 60 miles (96 kilometers) north of Indianapolis, police found the body of the shooting suspect near a pond on the east side of the automobile plant’s grounds.

Hartman stated that the unidentified individual had shot himself in the head.

According to Hartman’s comments on WLFI-TV, the suspect and Donovan were a couple in the past, and both worked at the facility.