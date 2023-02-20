Woman Pleads Guilty To Killing Her Best Friend After Receiving A $9 Million Offer From A Man Who Catfished Her Online

After being duped by an internet stranger who offered to pay $9 million for evidence of her murdering her “best friend,” an Alaskan lady confessed to the crime.
According to the Alaska Department of Justice, Denali Brehmer, 22, pled guilty on Wednesday to first-degree murder in the 2019 killing of Cynthia Hoffman, 19.
According to Alaska Public Media, Brehmer was 18 years old when she and two other teenagers were “catfished” online by a man who claimed to be a millionaire and persuaded them to kill Hoffman and sexually assault Hoffman.
According to court filings, Darin Schilmiller, then 21, approached the teenagers online pretending to be a millionaire named “Tyler.”
Darin Schilmiller Offered $9 Million For Rape And Murder
The teens were instructed to send Schilmiller pictures and videos of the heinous crime being committed along with his $9 million offer for the “rape and murder of someone in Alaska.”
On June 2, 2019, Brehmer and her two alleged accomplices carried out the premeditated attack by luring Hoffman to Thunderbird Falls in Chugiak, an unincorporated area of Anchorage, under the pretence of a pleasant hike.
Documents in the courtroom reveal that Hoffman considered Brehmer to be her “best friend.”
Before shooting Hoffman in the back of the head with a 9mm handgun, the teens bound Hoffman and duct-taped her hands, feet, and mouth.
Before pushing Hoffman’s body into the Eklutna River, the group sent Schilmiller numerous Snaptchat videos and images “at his directive throughout the duration of the event,” according to the authorities.
Before texting her relatives to say she had been dropped off somewhere else, the teenagers attempted to burn Hoffman’s body.
The sentence for Brehmer has been set for August 22. She might spend the next 30 to 99 years behind bars.
Schilmiller was detained and sent to Alaska via extradition. Schilmiller, now 24 years old, is currently being detained in connection with first-degree murder allegations.
Charges are still pending against the two alleged accomplices of Brehmer, Caleb Leyland, 23, and Kayden McIntosh, 19.
