Woman Ran Over Arroyo Grande Cop After Domestic Disturbance Call

On Thursday, a police officer from Arroyo Grande was injured when he was struck by a car while responding to a domestic disturbance incident.
According to a press statement from the Police Department, police were called to a business parking lot in the 1400 block of East Grand Avenue at around 5:46 p.m. for a potential domestic dispute involving a man and a female subject.
Officers found the male and female and made an effort to take them into custody when they got on the scene. In an attempt to flee, Santa Maria resident Laura Lee Millar allegedly “intentionally struck an officer with the vehicle” before driving away.
The tweet below confirms that the officer was taken to the hospital:
The officer was injured and taken to the hospital, police said. https://t.co/I0NUQibNhy
— The Tribune (@SLOTribune) February 24, 2023
The male participant was apprehended and later let go of the scene.
Shortly after, CHP officers in Buellton discovered Millar, according to the press statement. On suspicion of criminal assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer, Millar was apprehended and lodged in the San Luis Obispo County Prison.
According to the press announcement, the officer was taken to a nearby hospital where non-life-threatening injuries were being attended to.
You can bookmark our website, californiaexaminer.net, to ensure you get the most recent News updates as soon as they become available. You can also Follow us on Twitter (@CaliforniaExam1) to stay updated about Current news.
Check out our more officer-related news: