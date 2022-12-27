Woman Shot Dead In West Garfield Park In Maywood— According to reports from the Chicago Police Department, a woman was found shot to death near West Garfield Park on Sunday night and later found dead inside a parked car in Maywood.
According to the Chicago Police Department (CPD), the incident took place at approximately 11:26 p.m. in the 800 block of South Kolmar Avenue.
The Medical Examiner’s Office was able to positively identify the victim as 29-year-old Alexis Wesley. According to the police, the victim was found inside the vehicle with a gunshot wound to the head.
She was pronounced dead at the Loyola Medical Center after being rushed there for treatment.
According to the detectives, they are currently having a conversation with a person of interest.
There was no additional information that could be provided.
