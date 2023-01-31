Woman Shot In Green Hills While Out For A Late-night Jog

(WSMV) – Green Hills, Tennessee A gunshot that occurred on Monday night near Green Hills and resulted in significant injury to a lady is being looked into by Metro Nashville Police.
A 26-year-old woman was out jogging on Monday night shortly after 11 p.m., according to MNPD officers at the site, when a dark-colored vehicle approached her, and two individuals emerged in an effort to rob her.
She was shot multiple times in the arm and leg at the intersection of Trimble Road and Estes Wood Drive, according to the police, who stated both suspects were armed. She had significant, although not life-threatening, injuries when she was taken to the hospital.
Detectives think the suspects saw the woman jogging, passed her once, then came back and passed her again before getting out of the car. The victim was wearing headphones, so she didn’t see the car or the suspects until it was too late.
The suspects are still being sought after.
