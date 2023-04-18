Woman Shot Killed in New York State After Pal Pulled Into Wrong Driveway

In New York State, a 20-year-old woman was shot to death after her friend pulled into the wrong garage.
Kaylin Gillis was shot when she made a wrong turn into Kevin Monahan’s garage in the town of Hebron.
Jeff Murphy, the sheriff of Washington County, says that 65-year-old Monahan fired two shots from his porch as Ms. Gillis and her three friends tried to turn the car around.
Sheriff Murphy told a news conference, “This is a very sad case. Some young adults were looking for a friend’s house and ended up at this man’s house. He decided to come out with a gun and fire it.”
After Ralph Yarl Was Shot
The shooting happened just days after a black youth named Ralph Yarl was shot in Kansas City, Missouri when he tried to get his younger brothers from the wrong house by ringing the doorbell.
Andrew Lester, who is white and 85 years old, has been charged with first-degree felony attack and armed criminal action.
The New York killing happened in a rural area where driveways aren’t well-lit at night. No one got out of the car or started walking toward Monahan’s house.
“It’s clear that no one in the car is a threat,” Sheriff Murphy said. “Mr. Monahan has no reason to feel in danger.”
After the shooting, the group went to the nearby town of Salem, which is northeast of Albany and called for help.
The paramedics came and did CPR on Ms. Gillis, but they couldn’t save her.
Police say that when they went to Monahan’s house, he wouldn’t come out and talked to a 911 dispatcher for over an hour before he was taken into custody.
He is being charged with murder in the second degree.
Sheriff Murphy said that Ms. Gillis, who lived in Schuylerville, New York, was an “innocent young girl who was out with friends looking for another friend’s house”.
A GoFundMe page has been set up to help her family pay for “funeral costs and other costs.”
