Woman Shot While Driving On I-295 In Hopewell: The woman did not sustain any life-threatening injuries. After being shot early on Saturday morning on Interstate 295 near Hopewell, a woman is expected to make a full recovery.
Virginia State Police said the 36-year-old lady was traveling north on the interstate at 1 a.m. when another car drew up behind her and someone inside started shooting.
The woman was able to pull over close to the marker for the 13-mile mark, which is not far from the exit for Route 10. She was brought to the hospital.
At this point, there is no information on a prospective culprit. If you have any information on what happened, you’re asked to contact Virginia State Police at 804-609-5656.
