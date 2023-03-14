Woman Stabbed on Chicago Train Station Names Ex as Attacker Before Her Death

Police say that a woman who was repeatedly stabbed on a train platform in downtown Chicago over the weekend told them that her ex-boyfriend was the person who did it to her before she died from her wounds.
Alejandro Arellano, who is 31 years old, was arrested Saturday afternoon and charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of Samantha Maldonado, who was 26 years old. This was announced Monday by the Chicago Police Department.
The tweet below from Chicago Police The name and charges of the suspect:
31-year-old Alejandro Arellano has been charged with one felony count of first-degree murder in the fatal stabbing of a 26-year-old female victim that occurred early Saturday morning at the Adams and Wabash CTA station. pic.twitter.com/bzYxj19a4c
— Chicago Police (@Chicago_Police) March 13, 2023
Police say that she was stabbed early Saturday morning on the Chicago Transit Authority platform at Adams and Wabash.
“The victim herself gave a key piece of evidence in this case: she named Arellano as the person who hurt her before she died,” First Deputy Superintendent Eric Carter told reporters.
A bond proffer in the case says that the two used to work together and were together for five to six months before breaking up about a week before the stabbing.
The post below shows the announcement made by the Chicago police:
The document showed that Maldonado and Arellano met around 12:30 a.m. Saturday at a Miller’s Pub on Wabash Street. When she left, he followed her to the train and attacked her with a folding knife, according to the bond proffer.
Click on the following links for more news from the California Examiner:
- Woman Who Zipped Boyfriend in Suitcase Claims Self-defense Against Domestic Violence
- Body of 13-Year-Old Girl Missing From Dallas Found Locked in Man’s Shed
What Actually Happened?
When the video from the train station was looked at, it showed the victim going up the stairs and a man coming up to her on the platform.
As she walked toward an arriving train, he stopped her from boarding, according to the footage. She tried to walk away from the man, who pushed her several times, pulled out a “metal object” and repeatedly stabbed her, Chicago Police Public Transportation Cmdr. Joe Bird said.
Authorities say that she finally pushed herself free, ran to the street level, and fell down.
People in the area and Miller’s Pub security helped her. The bond proffer said that when they asked who did this to her, she said, “Alejandro.” When the paramedics got there, she told them again that Arellano had attacked her and gave them his date of birth.
The bond proffer says that Maldonado was stabbed in the chest and in the stomach. After the attack, Arellano boarded a train and headed home, the document stated.
Maldonado was taken to a hospital and later pronounced dead, officials said.
Officials relied on video surveillance from the train system’s camera network to get Arellano’s description and tracked his route. He was found less than 15 hours after the stabbing.
Arellano went to court on Monday, and the judge told him to stay in Cook County Jail without a bond. It’s not clear right away if he has a lawyer or not.
Get ahead of the curve by accessing breaking news and insightful articles on californiaexaminer.net – start exploring today!