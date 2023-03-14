Woman Who Zipped Boyfriend in Suitcase Claims Self-defense Against Domestic Violence

A woman in Florida is getting ready to go to trial on second-degree murder charges. She is accused of putting her boyfriend in a suitcase, filming his cries for help, and then leaving him to die.
In February 2020, 42-year-old Sarah Boone called the police to say that her boyfriend, Jorge Torres Jr., had died at her home in Winter Park, which is north of Orlando.
An arrest affidavit says that Ms. Boone said they had been drinking the night before and thought it would be funny if Torres, 42, got into the suitcase while playing hide and seek.
She is said to have said that she put Torres in the suitcase and zipped it up before going upstairs to bed. The next morning, she found him still in the bag, but he was still not moving.
Investigators arrested and charged Ms. Boone after finding that her story didn’t match up with video evidence found on her phone, which allegedly showed Torres crying out and saying he couldn’t breathe as he tried to get out of the suitcase.
In the affidavit, deputies said that they could hear Ms. Boone laughing in the video.
“That’s what I feel like when you cheat on me,” she said.
Ms. Boone Didn’t Ask For A New Lawyer
Ms. Boone is now getting ready for a pre-trial hearing that will take place this month. Her defense attorney has said that he plans to use the battered spouse defense.
Mark Nejame, a criminal defense lawyer, told NewsNation that if the Boone defense team chooses the battered spouse route, they are in for a “tough road.”
“Florida does recognize battered women syndrome or battered spouse syndrome, I should say. It’s typically the woman who’s the victim in these matters, but you have to really show that is perpetual, that is ongoing, that it escalated,” he added.
Fox 35 says that in January 2021, Ms. Boone sent a letter to the judge in the case. In it, she listed a number of problems, such as not getting enough information from the judge or her lawyer. But records found online show that she didn’t ask for a new lawyer.
The two-minute video found on Ms. Boone’s phone allegedly shows the suitcase facing down and her saying, “for everything you’ve done to me. F*** you. Stupid,” the Daily Mail said.
The boyfriend called her name and said, “I can’t f***ing breathe.”
She said, “Yes, that’s what you do when you choke me.”
“That’s on you,” she told Torres when he said he couldn’t breathe. Oh, that’s exactly how I feel when you lie to me. You probably should shut the f*** up.”
22 Second Video Shows Everything
A second, 22-second video shows Torres calling Ms. Boone’s name while the suitcase is now facing up.
The Orlando Sentinel says that Ms. Boone called 911 and said, “My boyfriend is dead.”
“Last night, my boyfriend and I were playing, and I put him in a suitcase. We were kind of playing hide-and-seek, so I fell asleep, and when I woke up, he was dead in the suitcase. She said, “I don’t know what went wrong.”
She also said that “blood was coming from his mouth.”
She said, “He’s stiff and purple.”
She told The Mail that she thought Torres would be able to get out of the suitcase and join her in bed.
She called her ex-husband when she found Torres unresponsive in the suitcase. When he got to the house, he told her to call 911.
Ms. Boone told the police that she couldn’t remember making the videos, but that they “looked bad.”
The Mail says that after she said they were not drunk from drinking wine, she changed her story and said the alcohol was to blame for what happened.
Ms. Boone Was Arrested In 2018
In June 2018, Ms. Boone was arrested for strangling Torres, which is a form of battery. Torres was also charged with battery after an incident at the home.
In an affidavit, it says that Torres told a deputy that Ms. Boone had put her hands around his neck and tried to strangle him while he was going upstairs to get away from her after an argument, which led to him kicking her.
After a year, Ms. Boone was arrested twice in the same number of months on charges of dating violence.
The death notice for Torres says that he had three children. The Mail says that Ms. Boone had a child from her first marriage.
