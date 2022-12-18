Woman With 5 Other Passengers On I-10 Was Shot In The Head In San Antonio: According to the San Antonio police, a lady in her twenties was shot in the head while traveling on Interstate 10 with two other children and five other adults, including herself. The woman was 27 years old.
Saturday evening about 7:45 p.m., an incident occurred on Interstate 10 close to Colorado Street.
According to the San Antonio Police Department, a single shot was fired in the direction of a vehicle that was traveling westbound on Interstate 10 and had two children as well as four adults.
According to the reports from the police, the gunfire caused a wound to the woman’s skull, and she was 27 years old.
Their vehicle then exited onto Colorado Street from Interstate 10 and stopped, at which point they dialed 911.
The woman who was hurt was reportedly transported to a local hospital by emergency medical services. It is currently impossible to ascertain her state of health.
The reason for the shooting is unknown, and the authorities are currently seeking to locate those responsible for it.
The number of available details is currently limited, but we will provide additional updates to this story as they become available.
