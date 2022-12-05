Worker At Home Depot Died By An Alleged Shoplifter’s Shove

Yovone Rasor revealed that she and her husband intended to retire, travel, and spend the holidays with family, even getting to meet their new grandchild for the first time. Yovone claimed to have had a farewell moment with Gary Rasor earlier this week.
According to the police, Gary was pushed to the ground in October while working at a Home Depot in North Carolina. After being transported to the hospital, he passed away as a result of his wounds.
Yovone wept on Saturday, saying, “It’s just hard, and I know it sounds foolish, but I’m still waiting for him to return home.”
On October 18, according to Hillsborough police, Gary challenged a man who was reportedly shoplifting. The instant Gary was shoved and fell to the concrete floor was caught on surveillance footage at the establishment.
According to authorities, the guy can be seen strolling away while pulling a cart full of stolen pressure washers.
“He watched the movie for the first time while still in the hospital, and he was happy and unconcerned before doing so. He simply lost it, Yovone continued, “He lost it.
Gary Rasor’s son Jeff stated, “It’s simply beyond our comprehension that someone would do this for a pair of power washers… that just mind-boggling.
Gary, who shared a home in Durham, North Carolina, with his wife, spent a number of days there and even had his 83rd birthday there.
Yovone reported that “they said they were going to send him to rehab to recuperate.”
She claimed that she never lost faith in her husband’s ability to heal from his several fractures. She claimed that the two had purchased tickets to travel to see family during the holidays.
Then, Yovone claimed that her husband was sent to the ICU the day before Thanksgiving. Days later, she claimed, he passed away.
Yovone responded, “I can’t get him back, that’s it.
The larceny is now being looked at as a potential homicide, according to Hillsborough police, who have dubbed the suspect a “menace to society.” According to the authorities, Gary died on Friday night as a result of complications from his accident-related injuries.
According to investigators, the suspect shown on surveillance footage driving away from the store in a white Hyundai Sonata with four doors and a temporary North Carolina license plate was “obscured from witnesses.”
