www.lowes.com survey : Lowes Survey GUIDE To Get a $500

There are roughly 20 million people who shop at Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) each week in the United States and Canada. More than 2,200 Lowe’s home improvement and hardware stores employ over 300,000 people, and the company expects to generate approximately $90 billion in revenue in the fiscal year 2020. This North Carolina-based company helps build a better future for its customers and employees by partnering with local organizations to assist in the construction of affordable housing and train new workers in their respective fields. Visit Lowes.com to learn more.

Lowe’s Customer Satisfaction Survey Sweepstakes for $500 in 2021/2022

Survey Name Www.Lowes.Com/Survey Purchase Mandatory Yes Entry Method Online & By Mail Age Limit 18+ Prize Details $500 check Entry Limit One Entry Per One Person Cash Receipt Valid For 10 Days Official Website www.lowes.com/survey

A survey created by Lowe’s, the Lowe’s Customer Satisfaction Survey may be found at www.lowes.com/survey and allows customers to provide comments on their most recent purchasing experience.

This information is used by the company to better serve you and others. You can complete this online survey and mail it in at your own pace. The information you provide in this survey will help the company make improvements to its goods and services. You’ll get a chance to win a $500 Lowe’s gift card as a thank you for participating

The LOWES CUSTOMER SATISFACTION SURVEY SWEEPSTAKES PARTNERS ARE:

Organizers: Cohen-Friedberg Associates LLC, Framingham, MA 01702 Sponsor: Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (Sponsor/Lowe’s/We/Our) (Administrator). Our main office is located in Mooresville, North Carolina, at 1000 Lowes Blvd.

On January 30, 2021, at 12:00:01 a.m. Eastern Time (the “Start Date”), Lowe’s Customer Satisfaction Survey $500 Survey Sweepstakes will begin a monthly drawing. On January 28, 2022, at 11:59:59 p.m. Eastern Time, the Sweepstakes will come to an end. The “Sweepstakes Period” refers to the beginning and finish dates of the contest.

Customer Satisfaction Survey Eligibility & Rules

To take the Lowe’s survey, customers must adhere to the following rules:

A customer must have a legitimate cash receipt as the receipt has a verification code.

Only legal residents of the United States and Washington, D.C., are eligible to take the poll.

You can take this survey if you’re a Canadian.

A survey participant must be at least 18 years old to participate.

A customer must disclose personal information to Lowe’s survey portal. If a survey giver wins, this information can be used to send a thank you letter.

To know the Lowe’s survey winners 2021, you need to read the survey regulations.

HOW DO I ENTER?

To enter the Sweepstakes, Customers can:

Complete an online customer satisfaction survey at http://www.lowes.com/survey after receiving a receipt generated by the cash register that contains an internet address;

after receiving a receipt generated by the cash register that contains an internet address; Hand-print a 4″x5″ card, indicating their complete name, street address (P.O. Boxes are not allowed), city, state, ZIP code, age, daytime phone number, and, if available, email address. The card must be inserted in an envelope and sent by mail to: Lowe’s 2021-22 Customer Satisfaction $500 Monthly

Survey Sweepstakes, P.O. Box 2274, Framingham, MA 01703-2274 USA.

Entries must be postmarked and received on or before the drawing dates for the Sweepstakes. The Sponsor and Administrator will not be held liable for any entries that are lost, late, mutilated, stolen, or postage paid.

The monthly sweepstakes are open to all survey takers, regardless of how they entered, and each participant will receive one (1) entry for completing the survey. Regardless of the mode of participation, each participant or email address will be limited to one (1) entry each month. During the Sweepstakes Period, only one (1) prize will be given to any home or individual. Entries will not be kept for future monthly drawing considerations.

Entries and other materials submitted to the Sponsor become the property of the Sponsor and will not be acknowledged or returned. The Sponsor may disqualify an entrant if their entry exceeds the Sweepstakes’ entry limit.

Participants in the Sweepstakes are subject to the decisions of the Sponsor and Administrator, which are final and binding on all participants. As a result, the decisions will be interpreted as legally binding and final. If you win a prize in a Sweepstake you won’t have to pay a penny to any of the “Indemnified Parties,” which includes the Sponsor, the Administrator (the “Administrator”), their respective parent or affiliate companies and subsidiaries (the “Subsidiary Companies”), units or divisions of advertising and promotions agencies and prize suppliers, along with their respective directors and officers, representatives and agents.

Entries in the sweepstakes also grant permission for their names, likenesses, cities, and states of residence and biographical data and voices to be used without further compensation in promotional or programming material on a winner’s list or worldwide forever, if applicable. This is excepted by law.

SUMMARY

The Official Rules governing the 2021-2022 Lowes Customer Satisfaction Survey shall constitute the whole agreement between Lowe’s and each Sweepstakes entrant regarding any aspects relating to the Sweepstakes. The interpretation, validity, construction, and enforceability of the Sweepstakes and its Official Rules shall be covered and governed by the laws of the state.

