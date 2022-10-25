Wynonna Judd Net Worth 2022: Wynonna Judd Discusses Her Relationship With Her Sister Ashley

Wynonna Judd is a country music singer from the United States. In the 1980s, she and her mother Naomi made it big as a country music duo called The Judds. In the early 1990s, she went out on her own.

Early Life

Wynonna Judd was born on May 30, 1964, in Ashland, Kentucky. Her full name is Christina Claire Ciminella. Naomi Judd, a singer, was her mother. Her last name is Ciminella because her mother quickly married Michael Ciminella after her boyfriend and Judd’s biological father, Charles Jordan, left her. Charles Jordan died in 2000.

Ashley Judd, who is an actress, is her half-sister who is younger. In 1968, the family moved to Los Angeles, but by 1972, Naomi and Michael had split up. In 1976, Wynonna and Naomi lived in Kentucky. Wynonna was inspired by the country music her mother always played, and after getting a guitar for Christmas, she learned to play it.

The Judds

In 1979, the mother and daughter duo The Judds moved to Nashville, Tennessee, to try to make it as musicians. Between 1983 and 1991, 14 of The Judds’ singles were number one on the Billboard Hot Country Singles charts. They also made eight studio albums, a Christmas album, and two collections of their best songs.

In their six-year career, The Judds sold more than 20 million records worldwide and won over 60 industry awards, including five Grammy Nominations, nine County Music Association awards (seven of them consecutive), and eight Billboard Music Awards.

For a while, they were the biggest-selling duo in country music and remained so until they were eclipsed by Brooks & Dunn in the '90s.

Naomi had hepatitis C for a long time, and after a farewell tour in 1991, she had to quit her job because of it. Wynonna and her mother got back together in 1999 for a K-Mart-sponsored concert on New Year’s Eve. In 2000, they went on a tour together, and four new Judds songs came out.

In 2010, they got back together for an 18-city tour called “The Last Encore.” Because of how well the tour went, in April 2011 they put out a new album called “I Will Stand by You: The Essential Collection.” It had two new songs and twelve of its biggest hits.

Solo Career

After the two stopped working together, Wynonna signed with MCA Records as a solo artist, going by the name Wynonna. In January 1992, she gave her first solo TV performance at the American Music Awards. There, she debuted her first single, “She Is His Only Need,” from her first solo album, which was also called her name.

That same year, “I Saw the Light,” “My Strongest Weakness,” and “No One Else on Earth,” the next three singles from the album, all went to No. 1 on the Billboard country singles charts.

Her second album, “Tell Me Why,” went platinum and gave her five Top Ten country hits in a row: “Only Love,” “Is It Over Yet,” “Rock Bottom,” which was written by Mary Chapin Carpenter, and “Girls with Guitars,” which she wrote herself.

In 1993, Wynonna was named the ACM Female Artist of the Year. Wynonna couldn’t be at the ceremony, so her mother Naomi took the award on her behalf.

Wynonna’s third album, “Revelations,” came out in 1996. It was also certified platinum, and the first song on it, “To Be Loved by You,” was her fourth and last No. 1 hit. “The Other Side” was her fourth album, and it was the last one she made for MCA.

It didn't sell as well as her first three albums and only got a gold certification. Its lead singles also weren't as popular as those from her first three albums. After that, she left MCA and went to Mercury Records.

“New Day Dawning,” Wynonna’s fifth album by herself, came out in 1999. “What the World Needs Now Is Love,” her sixth studio album, came out in 2003. The singles from the album did well. One of the tracks was a cover of “Burning Love” by Elvis Presley. Wynonna came out with “Her Story: Scenes from a Lifetime” in 2005.

“Sing: Chapter 1” came out in 2009, and most of the songs on it were covers of other songs. In May 2011, she put out a new single called “Love It Out Loud.” Her next album’s single, “Something You Can’t Live Without,” came out in March 2013.

On February 12, 2016, Judd came out with a new studio album called “Wynonna & The Big Noise.” “Jesus and a Jukebox” and “Things I Lean On” were the two singles from the album.

Television

In the animated movie “The Magic School Bus,” Judd was the voice of Molly Cule. In 1999, she was on Blue’s Clues. In the fifth season of “Touched by an Angel,” Judd had a guest role as a singer. She appeared on “Hope & Faith” as a guest star in 2005.

In the same year, she sang “It’s About Love” for the “Lord of the Beams” VeggieTales episode. In 2007, she was the star of “Wynonna: A Tribute on Ice,” a special TV show on NBC that also featured champion skaters Kimmie Meissner and Brian Boitano. She also hosted the fourth season of “Nashville Star” on USA.

Personal Life

In 1996, Judd got married to Arch Kelly III. In December 1994, they had a son named Elijah Judd. During this time, her fans were mostly conservative, and the fact that she had a child “out of wedlock” hurt her career. D.R. Roach was her second husband.

She married him in November 2003. Roach was arrested in 2007 for sexually assaulting a child younger than 13. Five days after that, she asked for a divorce. Cactus Moser, the drummer for the band Highway 101, has been dating Judd for a long time.

On June 10, 2012, they got married at her home in Leiper’s Fork, Tennessee. Two months later, Moser was badly hurt in a motorcycle accident in South Dakota. His left leg had to be cut off because of the injuries.

Wynonna Judd Discusses Her Relationship With Her Sister Ashley

Regarding allegations of a disagreement with her sister Ashley, Wynonna Judd is putting the record straight.

The country singer, 58, and the actress, 54, make it clear in this week’s PEOPLE cover story that “there is no debate” between them regarding their late mother Naomi’s estate.

.@Wynonna Judd opens up to @hodakotb about the loss of her mother, Naomi, and the upcoming tour to celebrate her life. “I’m somewhere between hell and hallelujah,” she says about her healing journey. pic.twitter.com/urrK1q9SOD — TODAY (@TODAYshow) October 24, 2022

“While I was at Ashley’s house, someone said to me, “Hey, did you know that they’re saying this about you?” I said, “Huh? I’m having a dispute with Ashley. Oh. Again?'” Wynonna thinks back. “Disputes concerning what? I lead such a wonderful life. Ashley leads an amazing life. What makes us battle for the will?”

Wynonna claims that Naomi Strickland, who committed suicide in April at the age of 76, named Larry Strickland as the administrator of her estate before she passed away. Wynonna claims she and Ashley will “divide” the estate after he passes away and she has no intention of contesting the will.

She claims, “I am the last person in this family who knows anything like this, and if Ashley were here, I’d hope she’d agree with me. “I lack the sophistication to declare, “I’m going to contest the will.” I never thought of it.”

Wynonna Judd Net Worth

Wynonna Judd Net Worth is estimated to be around $12 Million in 2022. In season 16 of “Dancing with the Stars,” Wynonna was one of the contestants. She was paired with Tony Dovolani, the winner of the all-star season. She and Dovolani were the first couple to be kicked off the show.

