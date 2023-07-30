X Reinstates Kanye West’s Account After 12-Hour Suspension

On Saturday, the rapper Kanye West’s account on the social networking site X, formerly known as Twitter, was restored, approximately eight months after it had been shut down for making antisemitic remarks.
Ye, the stage name of Kanye West, shared a photograph in December that appeared to portray a swastika entwined with a Star of David, which led X founder Elon Musk to suspend Ye from the site.
West’s post was classified by Musk at the time as an “incitement to violence.”
The antisemitic posts made by the 46-year-old West led to his initial suspension from Twitter in October 2022. In November, Musk briefly put him back on the platform before suspending him again shortly after.
The New York Times’ Ryan Mac, a tech reporter, claimed that X told him that West’s account “will be ineligible for a monetization” and that “no ads will appear next to his posts.”
Twitter/X says Kanye West’s account is being “turned back on.” It will be ineligible for a monetization and no ads will appear next to his posts, according to the company.
This comes after he shared an image of a swastika a few months ago.
— Ryan Mac 🙃 (@RMac18) July 29, 2023
A question on West’s account was not immediately answered by the X press office. West still hadn’t posted anything new by late in the evening.
Last year, West’s antisemitic comments caused him to lose a lot of business. After a collaboration of over ten years, Adidas severed ties with him and stopped carrying his Yeezy-branded footwear.
The rapper and fashion designer were also fired from Gap and Balenciaga.
Since Musk paid $44 billion to acquire Twitter in October of last year, he has let go of thousands of staff and reduced content control.
The tweet below verifies the news:
Twitter, now called X, reinstates Kanye West account, which was suspended for breaking the platform’s rules https://t.co/3hHNWv1AXz pic.twitter.com/Q1jmvaPR27
— Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) July 30, 2023
He restored former president Donald Trump’s Twitter account in December, but Trump hasn’t used the service since.
The renaming of Twitter as X and the announcement that it would become an “everything app” that would enable users to manage all of their finances in addition to socializing were made a week ago by Musk and his recently hired chief executive, Linda Yaccarino.
Musk also removed the iconic blue bird from the Twitter logo and replaced it with a white X.
If You Liked Our Content, Please Follow us on Twitter (@CaliforniaExam1) to stay updated about celebrities and their lifestyles.
For more such news and the latest updates, visit the links provided below: