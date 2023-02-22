XXXTentacion Death: When And Where Did XXXTentacion Get Shot?

On June 18, 2018, XXXTentacion was driving away from a motorcycle shop in Deerfield Beach, Florida, when he was shot and killed by an unknown assailant. In This article we will read about XXXTentacion death in depth.
The young man, age 20, was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.
When And Where Did XXXTentacion Get Shot?
On June 18, 2018, while XXXTentacion was leaving a motorcycle dealership in Deerfield Beach, Florida, he was shot and killed.
The 20-year-old was pronounced dead shortly after he arrived at the hospital.
By 4 o’clock in the afternoon, the musician, whose real name is Jahseh Onfroy, was reportedly approached by two men with guns.
Below is the video of XXXTentacion in bank just moments before his death:
New footage of @xxxtentacion was released today, showing Jah at the bank pulling out $50K. This was moments before his death.
Nice to see him smiling in this… Rest in Peace, Jahseh 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/tf7tWHVRo4
— Our Generation Music (@OGMusicCo) February 8, 2023
The Broward County Sheriff’s Office added, “Investigators say it seems to be a possible robbery.
When they got Onfroy to Broward Health North, they pronounced him dead.
XXXTentacion Death: Who Killed XXXTentacion?
The death of the rapper has resulted in the arrest of four men.
Trayvon Newsome, Michael Boatwright, and Robert Allen were also identified by the Broward County Sheriff.
The Sun Sentinel reported in May 2021 that a trial date had not been scheduled.
In the first degree, murder with a firearm and armed robbery charges were brought against all four defendants.
The individuals, according to Detective John Cucio, were armed and “demanded property” from the musician.
Who Was XXXTentacion?
More than half a million people followed the Florida Rapper XXXTentacion on Twitter, and his music was played over 400 million times on SoundCloud.
He also has an ongoing rivalry with Grammy winner Drake, accusing him of copying his work.
XXXTentacion was taken into custody and charged with armed robbery and assault.
He stood accused of assaulting his pregnant girlfriend, Geneva Ayala and was awaiting trial.
Seven months after his death, she gave birth to their son, Gekyume Onfroy.
An online video he posted in 2017 showing him lynching a white toddler caused widespread uproar.
The rapper was shown in horrifying scenes walking a black child and a white child up to a noose that was swinging in a pitch-dark chamber.
The white youngster is then hoisted into the air by slipping the noose over his head and yanking a rope.
The rapper was struck unconscious on stage in June 2017, allegedly by a thug friend of a rival, setting off a massive brawl.
After his passing, musicians such as Kanye West, Travis Barker of Blink-182, J. Cole, Diplo, and many others paid tribute to him.
“Notwithstanding personal difficulties, he was a big artist and giving a lovely new feel to hip hop,” stated hip hop aficionado and documentary filmmaker Louis Theroux. Too sad.”
After his death, his third album, Skins, was released.
It’s barely 19 minutes long and features ten tracks, including the single “One Minute” featuring Kanye West.
