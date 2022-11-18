Xzibit Net Worth: How Much He Earns Now After He Declared Himself Bankrupt In 2009?

Xzibit is a rapper, actor, and TV personality from the United States. Prior to hosting MTV’s “Pimp My Ride,” Xzibit originally became well-known as an artist on the West Coast hip-hop scene. If you believe that Xzibit should have a bigger net worth, remember that the rapper has occasionally experienced financial difficulties throughout the years.

He twice declared bankruptcy, once in 2009 and once in 2010. He had outstanding taxes of close to $1 million to pay to the IRS. More information about Xzibit’s financial position will be provided shortly. He has since made some progress in recovery.

Tax And Financial Issues

It was discovered that Xzibit owes $900,000 in back taxes to the federal government in 2010. Xzibit originally declared bankruptcy in July 2009, and he did so again in January 2010. Both of the cases were dropped.

The rapper’s 2010 tax return states that at the time, he had assets worth $793,433 but obligations of $1.4 million. In the document, Xzibit blamed the cancellation of “Pimp My Ride” in 2007 for his financial difficulties.

He was receiving just about $500,000 from MTV when the show was airing. He only made $67,510 the year after the show was canceled. The filing also revealed that Xzibit didn’t actually own an automobile at the time the show was broadcast. He was paying $2,230 a month to rent a 2006 Range Rover.

In answer to his ex-wife Krista’s request for spousal support, Xzibit wrote in July 2022 that he was no longer the household’s main provider because COVID’s cancellation of live events had cost him the majority of his revenue.

He asserts that Xzibit hasn’t performed significant work since 2019. Meanwhile, he asserts that Krista earns $175,000 a year while residing in their previous marital residence.

The mansion, which he felt could be valued up to $3 million in the booming housing market of 2021, was agreed to be sold at one time, he continues, but Krista was sluggish to act and actually allowed a new lover to move in with his children.

By the time he filed the claim in the middle of 2022, Krista had already decided to leave the home, but Xzibit was concerned they wouldn’t be able to sell it for the best price because of the slowed-down market.

The rapper claimed in his filing to be

“…trying to maintain being a prominent person, pay my own expenditures, and provide for my son while still suffering to make ends meet.”

Early Life

In Detroit, Michigan, on September 18, 1974, Alvin Nathaniel Joiner became known as Xzibit. He started rapping when he was ten years old to help him deal with the death of his mother. He was expelled from his family at the age of 14 after his father forbade him to stay after getting into trouble.

At age 17, Xzibit was granted adult release from the state on his own recognizance. He gathered some cash, got into his jeep, and drove toward Los Angeles, California. He attributes his creative inspiration to his mother, a published author.

Xzibit Net Worth

Xzibit Net Worth is estimated to be around $500 Thousand. In the Woodland Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles, Xzibit spent $670,000 for a 3,160-square-foot house in 2003.

He made an effort to sell the house for $1.2 million in 2008. He reduced the cost to $650,000 by 2010. In December 2010, he seems to have agreed to pay $610,000 for the house.

Career In Rap

At the age of 14, Xzibit began rapping under the alias “Exhibit A.” In the song “Hit and Run” from the Alkaholiks’ “Coast II Coast” in February 1995, he made his debut as a professional record performer.

In the same year, he signed with Loud Records, and in October 1996, he issued his well-received debut album, “At the Speed of Life.” The song peaked at number 38 on the Canadian Albums Chart and number 74 on the Billboard Hot 200. In Germany, his debut single “Paparazzi” was a huge hit.

In 1998, he released his second album, “40 Dayz & 40 Nightz,” as he was beginning to amass a sizable fan base on the West Coast. It is regarded as a Classic West Coast hip-hop record and earned favorable reviews from critics.

Four popular singles were born from it, including “What U See is What U Get.” Eventually, Dr. Dre noticed Xzibit and worked to get him multiple high-profile guest slots. In 1999, he made his acting debut as the lead in “The Breaks.”

The release of Xzibit’s third studio album, “Restless,” with Dr. Dre as executive producer and guest appearances from Snoop Dogg, Eminem, and other well-known figures marked the artist’s actual breakthrough. It generated three singles and approximately 2 million sales, earning platinum certification.

In addition to “The Wash,” “The Slim Shady Show,” and “8 Mile,” Xzibit continued to appear in movies. He appeared as a guest on the comedy show “Cedric the Entertainer Presents” in 2002 and released his fourth studio album, “Man vs. Machine,” which earned gold but produced three singles that sadly didn’t chart.

A number of well-known musicians, including Eminem, Cypress Hill, Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, Dr. Dre, Knoc-turn’al, Timbaland, Limp Bizkit, Alice Cooper, Game, 50 Cent, and Within Temptation, have collaborated with Xzibit during his career.

He has collaborated with artists from other countries on the global stage, including the Russian rapper Timati, the German rapper Raptile, the Australian band Bliss N Eso, and the Pakistani singer Adil Omar. Because Xzibit speaks from the heart as a personality rather than as a hip-hop persona, his rhymes have an impact on his audience.

He collaborated with Extreme Song to produce a new music collection titled “Urban Ammo 2” in March 2011 after a four-year break from the music industry. “Napalm,” the title of Xzibit’s subsequent album, was released in 2012.

Pimp My Ride

Xzibit presented the MTV program “Pimp My Ride” from 2004 to 2007. He achieved widespread international fame thanks to the show. Ironically, Xzibit actually lost money as a result of the show because he was unable to go on tour while it was being made and his pay for each episode was insignificant.

On the other side, Xzibit became well-known thanks to the program and is still in demand today. After the show was canceled, he appeared in other films and made guest appearances on criminal TV shows.

Pimp My Ride Salary

Xzibit received a salary from MTV of $497,175 per year at the height of “Pimp My Ride.”

Various Tasks

He joined the “Empire” cast in February 2016 as the Shyne character, it was announced. From 2016 to 2019, he appeared in 38 episodes of the program. King Makers, the title of Xzibit’s eighth studio album, is expected to be released in 2021. Throughout his career, Xzibit has also performed as his own voice in a number of video games.

Personal Life

On November 29, 2014, in Laguna Beach, California, at the St. Regis Monarch Beach, Xzibit wed longtime love, Krista Joiner. Sadly, there was a little unpleasant conclusion to the ceremony.

On the night of the wedding (actually Sunday morning), Xzibit was stopped by police in Laguna Beach for speeding in the early morning hours. The rapper was detained by the police and charged with DUI following a failed sobriety test. In February 2021, Krista filed for divorce from X.

Xavier and Gatlyn were Xzibit and Krista’s children. Tragically, Xavier passed away eleven days after being delivered prematurely on May 15, 2008. Tremaine Joiner is a second child that Xzibit has from a prior relationship (born in June 1995.)

Gumball 3000

In 2007, Xzibit took part in the Gumball 3000 rally. Driving a black Jaguar XJ220 was him. Dutch police confiscated his driver’s license on the first day of the rally for exceeding the posted speed limit of 100 km/h (160 mph).

Following his punishment, his co-driver Fredwreck Nassar took the wheel, and they were permitted to keep going. Later, in an interview with Reinout “Q Bah” van Gendt of Dutch radio, Xzibit said that he had mistaken the kilometers for miles.

When he returned to the United States, he had to seek a new license because the Dutch police never gave it to him again. In the Gumball 3000s in 2013 and 2014, he again participated.

