Yo Gotti Net Worth: How Rich is the Rapper Actually in 2022?

Early Life

Mario Sentell Giden Mims, better known as Gotti, was born on May 19, 1981, in Memphis, Tennessee. He was raised in the Frayser neighborhood of Memphis, in the Ridgecrest Apartments. In addition to being a South African-born mother, his father was a Zimbabwean gym instructor. At age 3, federal agents raided Gotti’s family home, where he was raised amid criminal activity. Some members of his family were arrested and sentenced to up to 15 years in prison for their involvement in the crime.

It was at a young age that Gotti began smoking, drinking, and stealing; however, he realized that his current path would only lead to prison and decided to concentrate on being successful instead. He was rapping, performing, and releasing music as Lil Yo by the time he was fourteen.

Personal Life

As of 2022, Yo Gotti will be 40 years old. He was born on May 19, 1981, in Memphis, Tennessee, United States. His father, a Zimbabwean who worked as a gym instructor, and mother, Geraldine Mims, a South African, raised him in a middle-class home.

After the birth of their two children, Yo Gotti and Lakeisha Mims decided to divorce. With Jammie Moses, with whom he has three children, he was in a relationship. While in second grade, Gotti’s parents were arrested as well as the rest of the members of his immediate family.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yo Gotti (@yogotti)

As his interests in music grew, he put an end to his bad habits, including drinking, smoking, and stealing. Known by his stage name Yo Gotti or Lil Yo, his real name is Mario Mims. He got into local hip-hop artists like 8Ball & MJG, Gangsta Blac, and Three Six Mafia. At the age of 14, he began rapping and performing under the stage name Lil Yo.

Read More:

Career

Using the crime lord’s records, Gotti released his debut project mixtape, ‘Youngsters On a Come Up,’ in 1996. From Da Dope Game 2 Da Rap Game, his first album released under the name Yo Gotti was a huge success. A record deal with the TVT label followed, and he has since released several albums, including “Da Rap Game,” “Self-Explanatory,” “Life” and “Back 2 da Basics.

On January 10, 2012, Gotti released his debut studio album, “Live From The Kitchen,” on the well-known record label RCA. Rap Songs and Billboard’s R&B charts both ranked this album as high as #4 in the U.S., where it peaked at number 12. Yo Gotti’s label CMG was officially established following the release of this album (Collective Music Group).

A distribution agreement between Epic Records and he and CMG was announced in 2013. The following year, he released his seventh studio album, I Am. This was one of his most successful endeavors to date, peaking at number seven on the Billboard Hot 200 chart.

This album features J. Cole and Canei Finch’s “Cold Blood” and Young Jeezy and YG’s “Act Right.” A new Gotti album, titled “Untrapped,” was released on January 31st, 2020 via his tenth studio album. He still managed to team up with Kayne West, Travis Scott, Gucci Mane, Big Sean, 2 Chainz, and Desiigner for the song ‘Champions’ in 2016 despite all of this.

Collective Music Group

Yo Gotti wanted to be more than just a rapper, so he started his label to help him achieve that goal. In addition to Gucci Mane, 42 Dugg, MoneyBagg Yo, and many others, the label has collaborated with many other artists.

Gotti’s sixth studio album, I Am, was released by Cocaine Muzik Group, formerly known as Collective Music Group, in 2013. Additionally, YG, Zed Zilla, Cash Out, and Shy Glizzy supported this release. The single “Act Right” peaked at number 100 on the Hot 100 chart for I Am.

Yo Gotti had a great year in 2016 thanks to The Art of Hustle. “Down in the DM,” the album’s lead single, peaked at No. 13 on the Hot 100 chart. For the single’s release, Nicki Minaj’s appearance on the remix gave it a huge publicity boost. In the same year, Yo Gotti appeared on Meghan Trainor’s hit song “Better,” which he produced. CMG and Jay-record Z’s label, Roc Nation, have signed a deal for CMG to distribute their music.

Yo Gotti’s new albums continued to draw attention. ‘Rake It Up,’ Yo Gotti’s most successful single, appears on the Gotti Made-It mixtape by him and Mike Will Made-It. In addition to Nicki Minaj, this song reached number eight on the Billboard Hot 100. I Still Am and Untrapped was released by Yo Gotti in 2017 and 2020, respectively. Also in 2020, Yo Gotti released the single “Recession Proof,” which served as a testament to his longevity as an artist and his long-lasting success in the music industry.

Interscope Records signed a deal with the record label in the summer of 2021. Gotti has hand-picked a talented group of young artists to sign to the label. He has matured into a savvy business executive with a deep understanding of rap culture and can adapt to new trends.

Yo Gotti Net Worth 2022

Yo Gotti’s fortune is estimated to be $16 million as of June 2022. Because of his fame as a rapper, he was able to make a lot of money from streaming services, concerts, and tours. As CEO of CMG, his worth has gone beyond the music industry and has set him up for a successful life after it ends. His fortune will only rise as he continues to sign new players to his roster.

Read More: