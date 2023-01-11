Youngstown Police Arrested A Man Who Shot A Woman And Damaged A Car: According to reports, a woman was shooting at a car in a South Side garden when she was grazed by a bullet early on Wednesday.
Leland Love, 21, was arrested in Mahoning County on suspicion of felony assault after police claimed he fired the shot. He is anticipated to be charged in municipal court later on Wednesday.
Officers were contacted at 2:15 in the morning, according to Capt. Jason Simon, Chief of Detectives. When police responded to a complaint of a shooting in the 300 block of Edwards Avenue, a woman who had been struck by a bullet arrived at St. Elizabeth Health Center on Belmont Avenue.
According to Simon, when police arrived, they discovered that the woman was breaking into a car in the backyard of a house and that Love had shot at her multiple times. According to Simon, Love was detained, and the police also found the gun they thought was used in the shooting as well as multiple shot casings.
Simon claimed that Love was detained even though there was no question of self-defense.
Later on Wednesday, more details about this case are anticipated to be made public.
Wednesday morning, police looked into a second shooting.
A man with a slight gunshot wound arrived at St. Elizabeth Health Center in Boardman at around 4 in the morning. The victim hasn’t been very forthcoming, according to Simon, despite the fact that he told police he was shot somewhere close to the intersection of Albert Street and McGuffey Road.
