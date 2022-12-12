What Is Yris Palmer Age: How Old Kylie Jenner’s Best Friend Really Is In 2022?

If you’re familiar with Kylie Jenner, you know that she does pretty much everything with a bunch of her best female pals. Although 22-year-old beauty tycoon Jordyn Woods is no longer in the picture, she hasn’t given up on friendships.
She has been seen recently hanging out with Stassie Karanikolaou, Sofia Richie, and others on expensive vacations and pool days. Yris Palmer, one of Ky’s closest mom friends, is a member of the club. Let’s dig deep into Yris Palmer Age.
Read this article to learn all there is to know about Yris.
Who Is Yris Palmer?
Yris Palmer is a successful American businesswoman, beauty expert, and internet celebrity. To most people, she will always be the woman who started the artificial eyelash firm Star Lash and led it to prominence. Famous American media personality, socialite, model, and entrepreneur Kylie Jenner is a close friend of Palmer’s, and the two are often seen together in public.
The famous cosmetician entered the world on May 11, 1990, in Los Angeles, California, USA. As of 2022, she will have turned 32. Her parents are Salvadoran immigrants, and she is their firstborn child. Her Instagram bio states that she is Latina.
When it comes to her family, Palmer is the baby. They are Maggie, her older sister, and Dan, her older brother. Maggie is ten years older than her, and Dan is thirteen. She started working as a hostess in a Mexican restaurant when she was just fifteen years old. Let’s dig deep into Yris Palmer Age.
What Is Yris Palmer Age?
The businesswoman went to school at Los Angeles’ Fairfax High, where she excelled academically. She also participated in school athletics as a cheerleader. Palmer enrolled in college later on, but dropped out before graduating to pursue a career in acting.
During that time, she was unemployed and needed to be focusing her efforts on generating income. Yris has loved performing, dancing, and posing since she was a young girl. She was cast in several reality series. When her acting career flopped, she rapidly moved on to other endeavours.
After leaving the performing industry in 2014, she found that nearly all London women used false eyelashes. As a result, she decided to investigate the possibility of starting a business providing lash extensions.
Yris is the mastermind of the cosmetics accessory brand Star Lash. The company that the beautician founded has, since its start, serviced the likes of Kylie Jenner, Kindle Jenner, Ariana Grande, and countless more models and celebrities.
Her parents’ residence doubled as the initial headquarters for her fledgling business. She eventually opened her own beauty salon in Los Angeles, which she named Star Lash Beauty Bar, after renting space from a medical spa.
Getting famous people as clients was Palmer’s big break. Christina Milian was her first famous customer; the singer gave her a shout-out in an Instagram post. This was the first step in Star Lash’s meteoric ascension.
