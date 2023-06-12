Police Tracked a Yuma Man Into California After He Shot and Murdered Another Guy

Police say that another man shot and killed a man early on Sunday morning. The other man then tried to run away to California from Yuma police officers.
Around 8 a.m., police were sent to the area of 10th Street and Arizona Avenue because someone had shot someone. Sergeant Lori Franklin, a spokesman for Yuma police, said that they found a 51-year-old guy who had been shot several times. The name of the 51-year-old guy was not made public.
Police said that the man was taken to Yuma Regional Medical Center, where he was later declared dead.
Witnesses told police what the suspect looked like and what kind of car he was driving, police said. About three hours later, near 25th Street and Virginia Drive, cops found the car empty.
Police learned that the suspect also owned a white Cadillac that was found near 16th Street and 1st Avenue. Franklin said that when police tried to stop the car, the driver sped away from them.
Authorities say the driver drove west on Interstate 8 toward California as cops chased him. Police said that the California Highway Patrol was told.
Franklin said that the driver of the Cadillac got off the highway at Andrade, went past the Colorado River, crossed the bridge, and then quickly got back on Interstate 8 on the eastbound lanes.
Stop sticks were put out, and the Cadillac hit them about two miles west of the Winterhaven exit, at the B&C Colonia in Yuma, just north of the Arizona-California border. Police say that the car was pushed off the road and rolled over several times.
The 27-year-old driver was thrown out of the car. Franlin said that he was flown to a hospital in California because his situation was so bad. There wasn’t anyone else in the car.
Police said that the victim and the offender knew each other, but they didn’t say anything else about how they knew each other. The cops were looking into what happened, so they wouldn’t say what led to the shooting.
The Yuma Police Department asked anyone with information to call 928-783-4421 or 78-CRIME if they wanted to stay private.
Franklin said that police told the people that if their tips lead to an arrest, they could get up to $1,000 in cash.
