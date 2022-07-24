Renewed or Cancelled – Will There Be A Yumi Cells Season 3?

The ending of the K-drama Yumi’s Cells Season 2 resulted in another breakup but an optimistic future. Fans watched in disbelief as Yu-love mi’s for Babi was shattered. Despite this, the final scene teased viewers with the appearance of a male character they had been waiting for. In the original webtoon, Yu-mi has one final love who becomes her spouse. Will viewers see this love tale in Yumi’s Cells Season 3?

Yu-mi lets Go of Babi As She Meets the Mysterious Soonrok in ‘Yumi’s Cells’ Season 2

Even though Da-eun caused Babi and Yu-mi to break up at first, they get back together and try again. Even the big question is asked by Babi. But when Da-eun shows up again, Yu-mi knows where her heart is. In the season 2 finale of Yumi’s Cells, a time jump shows that they are no longer together. Babi is about to leave Korea when a cafe calls him and says they have Yu-laptop. mi’s Yu-mi, on the other hand, is upset because she can’t find her manuscript or laptop. She goes to her friend’s wedding no matter what. She got a text from Babi telling her that her laptop is in a locker at the airport and that he was happy for her career. They say their last farewells. After some time, Yu-mi is still single and sees men with pretty eyes. During the holidays, Yu-mi is invited to a party, where she meets Ruby, and finishes her book. This gives her ideas for her next story. At the end of Season 2 of Yumi’s Cells, Yu-mi meets a mysterious man who turns out to be Soonrok. Yu-Love mi’s Cell comes back, and she’s happy with the person she’s become. Will There Be a ‘Yumi Cells’ Season 3?