Yung Joc Net Worth 2022: Yung Joc Sent $1800 To A stranger Mistakenly

American rapper and composer Yung Joc. The smash song “It’s Going Down” by Yung Joc, which was nominated for a Grammy Award in 2007, is what most people know him for.

His albums “New Joc City” (2006) and “Hustlenomics” (2007) were released, and his hit singles “I Know You See It” (with Ms. B) and “1st Time” are among them (featuring Marques Houston and Trey Songz). He appeared on T-3x Pain’s Platinum hit “Buy U a Drank (Shawty Snappin’)” from the year 2007.

Yung Joc joined the cast of “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” on VH1 in 2014. Since then, he has also had appearances on “Leave It To Stevie” (2016–2018), “Scared Famous,” and MTV’s “Wild ‘n Out” (2018–2019). Through Jive Records, Joc established the music label Swagg Team Entertainment in 2009.

Early Life

Jasiel Amon Robinson, better known as Yung Joc, was born on September 20, 1983, in Atlanta, Georgia. Because Joc’s father, Stanley Tucker, ran a business that produced hair care products, he was able to help Joc get a job writing a jingle for the Revlon cosmetics company.

Yung Joc established his own record company, Mastermind, once he began rapping.

Career

After meeting Atlanta producer Nitti Beatz, with whom he collaborated on the song “It’s Goin Down,” Yung Joc gained notoriety. Joc was signed to Sean “Diddy” Combs’ record label, Bad Boy South, by Russell “Block” Spencer of Block Enterprises. On June 6, 2006, Yung Joc’s debut album, “New Joc City,” was published.

It peaked at number one on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and third on the “Billboard” 200 charts. Three-platinum-certified “It’s Goin Down” peaked at #3 on the “Billboard” Hot 100 list and topped the charts for Hot Rap Songs and Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs.

The other two singles from the album, “I Know You See It” and “1st Time,” earned Platinum and Gold certifications, respectively. Joc also appeared in the songs “I Love You” by Cheri Dennis, “Show Stopper” by Danity Kane, “Zoom” by Lil Boosie, and “In the Hood” by Trae in 2006.

The “Richest Rappers List” published by “Forbes” magazine that year put him as number 20. On August 28, 2007, Yung Joc released his second album, “Hustlenomics,” which, like his debut, peaked at #1 on the charts for the top rap and R&B albums and at #3 on the “Billboard” 200 charts.

The album featured Gorilla Zoe on the hits “Coffee Shop” and “Bottle Poppin’.” The smash song “Buy U a Drank (Shawty Snappin’)” by T-Pain, which peaked at number one on both the “Billboard” Hot 100 and Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs charts, featured Joc.

In that same year, he also contributed to the songs "5000 Ones" by DJ Drama, "Portrait of Love" by Cheri Dennis, and "Killa" by Cherish.

In addition to appearing on Hot Stylz’s “Lookin’ Boy,” David Banner’s “Get Like Me,” Slim’s “So Fly,” and Bobby V’s “Beep” in 2008, Yung Joc also released the mixtape “Joc Is Back.” He performed on Day26’s “Imma Put It on Her” in 2009 and released the mixtape “Grind Flu” for free on the Swagg Team Entertainment website in August of the same year.

The lead single from Joc’s third album, “Mr. Robinson’s Neighborhood,” “Yeah Boy,” was released in 2010, and Kane & Abel included him on their song “Big Shot.” Yo Gotti and Stuey Rock were featured on his 2011 single “I Know What She Like,” and in October 2012, it was reported that RCA Music Group would be closing Jive Records, Arista Records, and J Records.

As a result, Yung Joc would now be releasing all of his future music on RCA Records. “I Got Bitches” (containing AE200 and D Dro) and “Features” (featuring T-Pain) were two more singles from the as-yet-unreleased “Mr. Robinson’s Neighborhood” that he released in 2014. “Wrong Places” followed in 2016 and “Perfect Timing” (featuring Gunna and B. Smyth) was released in 2019.

Personal Life

A total of $70,000 worth of recording studio gear was stolen from Joc’s Swagg Team in late 2011. A hard disc containing the unreleased tracks that Yung Joc intended to include on his third album was also stolen by the burglars.

It was later discovered that Joc had named one of the thieves as a man from Thomaston, Georgia, who went by the name “Honcho.” Eight children, including a daughter named Ja’Kori, three sons named Amoni, Amir, and Chase, as well as two pairs of twins named Cadence and Camora and Eden and Allon, were born to Yung Joc by four separate women.

He had three kids with Alexandra, his ex-wife, with whom he had been wed for 13 years. Although Joc told “Page Six” that he and lawyer Kendra Robinson “want to get engaged and get married straight away,” the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the couple’s wedding preparations.

Joc gets engaged to Robinson in July 2019. Yung Joc was caught on camera driving for Pull Up N Go in the early 2020s. Despite rumors that he was having financial difficulties, Joc insisted that he was doing it to teach children the value of earning an honest living. He had been involved with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Metro Atlanta for a number of years.

Joc said in 2009 that he will sue Block Entertainment and Bad Boy Entertainment for unpaid royalties, adding, “Even though more than a million records have been sold, I haven’t received any royalties since I went public.

They handed me a $25,000 advance for my debut album when I was expecting to receive more… Then, I had a $1 million budget for my second record, but I never even received an advance. They slammed me with another $25,000 for the third one, treating me like some chump in this mess. And I simply became weary of it.”

Master Mind Music, an Atlanta record company, filed a lawsuit against Joc, Bad Boy Entertainment, and Block Entertainment in 2012 for copyright infringement and contract breach; the label asserted ownership of all Yung Joc music produced since 2005.

Yung Joc Sent $1800 To A stranger Mistakenly

Yung Joc transferred $1800 to a stranger on 19th October via Zelle to an unidentified individual, and it appears that he is struggling to get his paper back.

The rapper-turned-radio personality revealed his plight to followers on Instagram on 19th October. A screenshot of the text the "It's Goin' Down" rhymer wrote to the individual asking them to return his monies is shared in the post.

The first text from Yung Joc asks the recipient to “please repay the $1,800 that I unintentionally paid to your account via Zelle.” “Neither you nor I am acquainted. Do the right thing, please… A greater blessing awaits you from God.”

Yung Joc’s request for the person to return the money appears to have gone unheeded.

The last text from Joc says, “I know you’ve blocked my phone and that’s OK. I only need the $1800 that was deposited to your account via Zelle.” The 1998 song “Where Dem Dollas At?” by Gangsta Boo serves as the post’s soundtrack.

Yung Joc Net Worth

Yung Joc Net Worth is estimated to be around $4 Million in 2022. Six BET Hip Hop Awards nominee Yung Joc won the Hip-Hop Track of the Year award for his song “It’s Goin’ Down” in 2006; he was also nominated for Rookie of the Year, Best Live Performer, Hip-Hop Dance of the Year, Hip-Hop MVP of the Year, and Hip-Hop Video of the Year for his song “Get Like Me” (2008).

In 2006, he was nominated for three “Billboard” Music Awards: Top Rap Artist, Top R&B Song for “It’s Goin’ Down,” and Rap Songs Artist of the Year. In 2007, Joc’s song “It’s Goin’ Down” received a Grammy nomination for Best Rap Song.

The same year, “It’s Goin’ Down” also gained Soul Train Music Award nominations for Best R&B/Soul or Rap Dance Cut and Best R&B/Soul or Rap New Artist. Additionally, he has been nominated for three MTV Video Music Awards: Best Rap Video, MTV2 Award, and Monster Single of the Year for “Buy U a Drank (Shawty Snappin’)” in 2006.

