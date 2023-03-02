Zales Credit Card Login: How To Create An Online Account For A Zales Diamond Credit Card?

Comenity Bank provides a credit card for devoted Zales Diamond clients that combines fantastic jewelry purchasing opportunities with normal credit card benefits.
Zales Benefits of the Diamond credit card include a special $50 off coupon good on any purchase on your birthday and a 10% off coupon good on any repair work. For purchases between $300 and $1,500 that are fully paid off within 6 and 26 months, there are zero rates. In this article, we will read about Zales Credit Card Login process.
How to Create an Online Account for a Zales Diamond Credit Card?
You can manage your payments and keep track of your credit limits online once the issuer approved your application and you received your Zales credit card. You must be registered in order to gain access.
- Visit Comenity Capital Bank’s website.
- Select “Register Now” from the main menu bar.
- Alternatively, you can click “Sign In” and then select “Need online access? Click here to register.
- Enter your card account number, postal code, and the last four digits of the identification document you used to apply for the account in the box that appeared on the screen.
- After clicking the green “Find My Account” button, wait for the registration process to be finished. Your login information will be sent to you via email for future logins.
Zales Credit Card Login
- On the homepage of the Comenity Capital Bank website, click the pink and red “Sign In” button.
- In the box that appears, enter all the necessary details. Click the “show” link to verify the password is accurate and prevent any potential mistakes.
- Press the “Sign In” button.
Once you enter your credentials correctly, you get full access to your online account. It indicates that you can view account statements, make payments, and view your payment history. You can keep track of your credit limit and keep up with all charges made on your credit card.
How to Change Your Username or Password?
Individuals sometimes forget their login information, especially if they haven’t used their account in a while. It takes a few minutes to reset the system.
- The “Sign In” box’s bottom contains a link that says “Forget Username / Password.” Click on that link.
- Click “Find My Account” after entering the necessary information in the white test areas.
Your username or the link to reset your password will be emailed to your email once the credentials have been reset.
Online Zales Credit Card Payment Procedure
Online payments with Zales are free. You must first create an online account with Comenity Capital Bank, the provider of the Zales credit card, and obtain a Zales credit card login in order to proceed. This is how:
- Visit the webpage for the Zales credit card. Register Today by clicking. Enter the last four digits of your Social Security number, your ZIP code, and your credit card number. After that, establish a username and password by following the instructions.
- After logging in, go to the Account page’s Checking Accounts section and click “Add an Account.” Enter the bank account number you want to use to pay the bill as well as the routing number for your bank.
- Pay the minimum amount due for that billing cycle.
- It could take up to two business days for a payment to be taken out of your checking account after you make it. Nevertheless, if you submit your payment online by 5 p.m. ET on the due day, you won’t be assessed a late fee.
