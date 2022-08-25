Zelensky Claims He’ll Make Russia Pay for 25 Deaths

Ukraine will make the “occupiers suffer responsibility,” as Volodymyr Zelensky put it, for the attack on a passenger train that murdered 25 people in Russia.

Mr. Zelensky added in his video speech late on Wednesday, “Chaplyne is our pain today.”

For sure, we will make the occupiers pay for what they’ve done. And we will expel the invaders from our territory,” he promised.

Along with Mr. Zelensky’s warning of “repugnant Russian provocations” before Ukraine’s 31st Independence day, at least 25 civilians were murdered on Wednesday when a Russian missile attacked a passenger train in Chaplyne.

He went on to say that the country that had been under Russian military occupation for six months “does not end and will never finish,” meaning that its independence from the Soviet Union would continue indefinitely.

READ MORE:

Furthermore, six months after Russian leader Vladimir Putin launched a military invasion of Ukraine, outgoing prime minister Boris Johnson paid a surprise visit to Kyiv.

The Ukraine “can and will win this war,” Mr. Johnson declared.

According to the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), Russia has been driven out of a territory the size of Denmark since it controlled large swaths of northern Ukraine at the outset of the conflict.

Russia, whose troops are currently clustered in eastern and southern Ukraine, has gained very little ground in its previous offensives, according to a research group in the United States.

ISW also noted that in the past 39 days, Russian forces have retaken a territory the size of Andorra, which is similar to 1% of what they lost at the beginning of the fight.

Since their invasion of Ukraine peaked in mid-March, Russian forces have lost territory larger than Denmark while gaining territory larger than Andorra (one percent of what they have lost) in the last 39 days.