Zelenskyy Pleads For Help Rebuilding Ukraine; Nuclear Plant Electricity Is Restored

Ukraine is still recovering from Russia’s missile attacks, which have crippled power and water supply in several areas.

In his Tuesday evening address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that the day’s extra strikes had diverted government resources away from restoring water and electricity.

On Wednesday, national nuclear energy company Energoatom reported that a blackout at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine was caused by a Russian missile attack, raising concerns about the stability of Ukraine’s electricity infrastructure. IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said that power had been restored later Wednesday.

After suffering a setback last weekend when an explosion damaged section of the Kerch Bridge connecting the Russian mainland to Crimea, which Moscow unlawfully annexed in 2014, Russia increased missile strikes this week.

Russia’s security agencies announced Wednesday that they had made arrests in connection with the incident that was largely considered as embarrassing for Moscow and President Vladimir Putin.

Kyiv has refused to comment on whether or not it was responsible for the bridge attack and has also stated that it will not respond to the arrests.

Russia’s effort to seize more of Ukraine was met with strong condemnation in the United Nations General Assembly.

The final tally of votes was 143 in favor, 5 opposed, and 35 abstentions.

Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the U.S. ambassador to the UN, urged the General Assembly to approve the resolution before the vote, stating, “Let us send a message to our international colleagues today: the United Nations will not tolerate any attempts at unlawful annexation. We simply cannot make the connection.”

“Force was used in an attempt to seize land from a neighboring U.N. member state with a permanent seat on the Security Council. This nation has not only targeted its neighbor but also struck a blow against the fundamental tenet of the United Nations. It is impossible for one country to occupy the land of another by force, “According to Thomas-Greenfield.

President Putin of Russia said last month, “There are four new areas of Russia.” Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson were some of the Ukrainian regions he mentioned.

Putin stated that the voters in the sham referendums held in Russian-occupied territories expressed a desire to join Russia. Those elections are widely seen as fraudulent and illegitimate by Western leaders.