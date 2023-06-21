Zendaya Height: How Tall Is The American Singer?

Zendaya, whose full name is Zendaya Maree Stoermer Coleman, is an American actress, singer, and model. Before becoming well-known for her part in the Disney Channel series “Shake It Up,” she started out in the entertainment industry as a child model and backup dancer.
She has since been in numerous movies and television shows, in addition to having her own music recorded. She is well known for both her activism and charitable endeavors.
Zendaya Height And Early Life
Sources estimate Zendaya’s height at 5 feet 10 inches (178 cm). Claire Stoermer and Kazembe Ajamu Coleman welcomed Zendaya Maree Stoermer into the world on September 1, 1996 in Oakland, California. While Zendaya’s mother has German and Scottish ancestry, her father is of African American descent.
There are three sisters and two brothers among Zendaya’s five siblings. She was raised in the neighboring city of Oakland and went to Oakland School for the Arts there.
When Zendaya was younger, she worked as a model and backup dancer for various commercials and music videos. Her major break came in 2010 when she was cast as Rocky Blue in the Disney Channel series “Shake It Up” following an audition. She began her illustrious acting career with this part.
Since then, Zendaya has been in a number of movies and TV shows, such as “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” “The Greatest Showman,” and “Euphoria.” She has recorded a number of singles and albums and is also a successful singer. In addition to her work in the entertainment industry, Zendaya is well known for her activism and charitable endeavors. She has backed causes like women’s empowerment, racial justice, and education.
