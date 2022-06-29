Zulily Credit Card Login, Payment, Customer Service

Zulily Credit Card

Members of the Zulily credit card program have access to a safe and secure online account management portal. They will be able to check their card status, pay the bill, view transaction history, and other information by entering into the card’s online account. They can not only login but also register and activate their Zulily Credit card for the first time usage, retrieve their User ID, recover their password, and all other card activity.

It is only necessary for cardholders to have a reliable internet connection to utilize the web portal, which they can access at any time of day or night from a variety of devices. Synchrony Bank is the bank that issues the Zulily Credit Card.

How to zulily Credit Card login

Check out these Zulily credit card Login Online techniques and get started now! They’re as follows: Don’t forget to follow the instructions below to get into your zulily credit card account.

Visit the official website of the zulily credit card or click on this link [https://zulily.syf.com/login/] to get started first.

Select “Login” on the Zulily credit card webpage.

Your Zulily credit card User Id and Password will be shown.

Select “Secure Login” after entering your zulily payment card User ID and password.

You’ve successfully logged in to the zulily credit card online portal.

This guide should help you easily connect to the zulily credit card online portal after reading it.

How To Make Your Zulily Credit Card Payment

Payments can be made by mail, in person at Zulily Department Store, over the phone, or online. Here are the details of Zulily’s credit card payment alternatives to make things clearer.

1: Pay Online

You can pay your credit card online in the first place. You should follow the instructions in the article to achieve this goal.

Following the Zulily Credit Card Login Steps, cardholders can pay their Zulily bill with their credit card.

Locate and touch the Login button on the page.

Your username and password can be entered here.

The secure login button can be accessed by clicking on it.

You can pay your bills by credit card by going to the payment tab and selecting credit card payment.

Your money will be deducted automatically each month on the date you set for it to be deducted.

2: By Phone:

Alternatively, you can call the card’s customer service line to make a payment. You can do that by calling 855 597 4790, which is the number to dial. You should next follow the operator’s instructions and make a credit card payment.

3: By Mail:

Using this credit card, you can also pay by mailing in a check. Synchrony Bank accepts payments through the mail. To do so, please submit your payment to the following location.

Synchrony Bank

P. O. Box 530993.

Atlanta GA 30353-0993

Contact the Zulily Credit Card Customer Service Number at 855 597 4790 for additional details.

