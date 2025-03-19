Biloxi Woman Sentenced To Life In Prison Plus 30 Years For Homicide And Robbery

A Biloxi woman has been sentenced to life in prison, plus an additional 30 years, for homicide and robbery in Harrison County.

Angel ‘Lexy’ May Pierce, 30, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and armed robbery in connection with the July 3, 2022, killing of 24-year-old Cody Smith.

According to Assistant District Attorney Chris Daniel, Smith was last seen in Harrison County with Pierce and a co-defendant. His body was later found in De Lisle by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office after the Byram Police Department provided a tip regarding his disappearance.

Pierce’s co-defendant is scheduled to go to trial in late April.

