New Hampshire Man Named Weiner Arrested for Indecent Exposure on Busy Highway

In Dover, NH, a car theft incident took an unexpected turn on Route 16 in New Hampshire. A local man reportedly abandoned his clothes and the crashed vehicle, providing an impromptu nude performance to surprised motorists.

The Crash and Dash

Shawn Weiner Sr., 35, didn’t seem satisfied with just stealing a car, according to reports.

After crashing the vehicle on Varney Road in Somersworth, the police reported that he took his antics to the next level by stripping off his clothes and wandering into oncoming traffic.

Birthday Suit Boulevard

Several drivers reached out to the authorities around 3:15 p.m. on Sunday to report a naked person walking between cars on the two-lane highway.

New Hampshire State Police reported that Weiner left a trail of discarded clothing along the highway shoulder before boldly entering the travel lanes.

Multiple Charges Stack Up

Weiner has been charged with indecent exposure, lewdness, reckless conduct, two counts of disorderly conduct, and littering.

Before his arrest, the Dover Police Department, which led the collision investigation, filed additional charges against him.

Ongoing Investigation

Like all criminal cases, we must remember that Weiner is considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

