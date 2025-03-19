Lumberton Mayor Gina Laplaca Taken Into Custody (Updated)

Lumberton Mayor Gina LaPlaca was arrested today and charged with endangering her child after being taken into custody at her home this evening. The arrest followed allegations that she was involved in a hit-and-run while her son was in the car.

LaPlaca, who has faced previous legal issues, including assault charges, recently resigned as Neptune Township administrator. Her resignation earlier this month came after local officials warned she would be terminated if she did not step down voluntarily.

Nicknamed the “Queen of Toxicity,” LaPlaca allegedly struck another vehicle while driving in Mount Laurel and fled the scene. A Lumberton police officer she had hired was sent to her home to carry out the arrest. According to records, she has been charged with endangering a child through abuse or neglect, as well as cruelty and neglect of children.

She also faces charges for driving under the influence in her 2019 blue BMW, possessing an open container of alcohol or unsealed cannabis in her vehicle, careless driving endangering a person or property, reckless driving, crossing marked traffic lines, and driving with an expired license.

In 2023, while serving as deputy mayor, LaPlaca was arrested for allegedly assaulting her husband, Jason Carty, a controversial political activist. Carty was also arrested and later accepted responsibility, leading to the charges against LaPlaca being dropped.

A 2017 police report described a verbal altercation after LaPlaca allegedly “arrived home intoxicated.” At the time, Carty—then her boyfriend—voluntarily left the residence they shared with his young son. In a 2023 interview with the New Jersey Globe, Carty stated, “I was the bad guy in that incident.”

“I was the one at fault. We were both drinking,” Carty said. “While Gina was in college, she was the victim of domestic violence by her boyfriend. She is a domestic violence survivor.”

Carty had previously reported another domestic violence incident involving LaPlaca but later disputed his own claim.

“I never reported any domestic violence incidents. The police came to the house for an argument and no was charged and no allegations were made,” he said at the time. “I was the bad guy in that incident and I agreed to leave the house at the time.”

Earlier this month, LaPlaca was removed from a Mount Holly Fire Commission meeting following a disruptive outburst.

A former Assembly staffer and lobbyist, she was the Democratic nominee for State Assembly in New Jersey’s 8th District in 2019.

LaPlaca did not respond to a voicemail left on her cell phone, but Carty has issued a statement.

“Millions of Americans struggle with addiction and never get help. Gina is someone who has struggled, and is now getting the help she needs. I ask that everyone keep her in their thoughts as she moves forward on her road to recovery. Please ignore the exaggerated political hyperbole and keep in mind her passion for helping others. This should not erase all the things she has accomplished for our community,” he said. “Gina is a loving and caring mother and step mom to our son and her step son. Our oldest is a teenager and can see the unkind things being said online. I ask simply that you respect our privacy, be better humans and please show some compassion, thank you.”

