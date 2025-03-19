Florida Man Cited For Banned Reptile Offenses After Boa Found In Front Seat

A man from Merritt Island in Florida is facing 20 misdemeanor charges from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission. The charges stem from the discovery of a snake in his possession, which ultimately led to the finding of several other exotic animals in his care.

On February 27th, Brevard County deputies received a report regarding illegal dumping along the riverbank at Sykes Creek. When they arrived at the scene, they discovered Daniel Dinovi, 46, in the act of unloading yard waste from a large open-top trailer into the waterway.

A social media post from the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office stated that Dinovi told the deputies that the debris, which weighed approximately half a ton, was from a recent job. Despite being informed that dumping along the waterway was against the law, Dinovi chose to stop cooperating with the deputies. As a result, the deputies had to take him into custody.

During the vehicle inventory, deputies found a surprising passenger – Dinovi’s pet, a juvenile rainbow boa constrictor, relaxing on the passenger seat.

The Brevard County Animal Services Unit quickly arrived and took custody of the snake. At the same time, the Brevard County Road & Bridge team showed up with a dump truck and equipment to clear the debris and make sure it was disposed of properly.

On March 14, FWC issued 20 misdemeanor citations to Dinovi after receiving a tip from the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office. The citations were related to prohibited species, covering offenses such as possession, caging, and improper sanitation.

During their investigation, FWC officers and deputies found several non-regulated reptiles in Dinovi’s possession. Additionally, they discovered four prohibited species, which included two Burmese pythons, one Nile monitor, and one black and white tegu. The non-regulated reptiles were allowed to remain where they were found, but the prohibited species were moved to facilities that were properly licensed to care for them.

“The FWC encourages responsible captive wildlife ownership,” said Maj. John Wilke, FWC Captive Wildlife Section Leader. “Individuals who do not follow established guidelines create a misleading and damaging perception of reptile owners.”

