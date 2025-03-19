Eight Year Old Boy Shot In South Jersey

According to the Millville Police Department, an 8-year-old boy is receiving treatment at a hospital after sustaining a gunshot wound to the leg on Friday in Cumberland County.

The incident occurred around 11:40 p.m. in Millville. Police Chief Ross Hoffman stated that authorities found the victim inside a residence on North 6th Street.

The boy was transported to Cooper University Hospital in Camden, where he was reported to be in stable condition. As of Monday, he remained hospitalized.

Authorities have not revealed any information about what led up to the shooting, but they believe it was accidental.

The authorities are still investigating the incident, and no charges have been filed yet.

