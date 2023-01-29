1 Charged With Murder After Huntsville Shooting

According to Huntsville police, a shooting early on Saturday morning left one guy dead and another in custody.
Following a shooting soon after midnight, the Huntsville Police Department has charged Omondo Jermaine Varner Jr., 25, with murder.
According to the HPD, when police arrived at the 4000 block of University Drive, they discovered 26-year-old Christopher Cattage deceased inside a car.
The victim and suspect, who were acquaintances, engaged in a verbal argument before to the shooting, according to HPD Major Crimes Unit Investigators.
The Madison County Jail is presently holding Varner without bond.
Police say there is currently no other information available and that the case is still being investigated.
