Ambush Shooting Kills Mother and 11-year-old Girl in Worcester Schools

A statement was issued by Worcester Public Schools in remembrance of the mother and eleven-year-old daughter who were murdered in an ambush on Tuesday. While sitting in a parked SUV on Englewood Avenue in Worcester, Zella Nunez and her mother Chasity Nunez, who was 27 years old, were fatally shot.
An official statement from Worcester Public Schools commended Zella, describing her as a “high-achieving sixth-grade girl who had many friends and was well respected by her teachers.”
o amount of words can adequately convey the horror that this catastrophe has inflicted on this student’s loved ones. The family is suffering an incomprehensible loss, and Superintendent Rachel Monárrez has sent a statement expressing her deepest sorrow. Since the district has declined to reveal it, no one knows which school her daughter attends.
In addition to Zella’s peers, school counselors were present at Zella’s school on Thursday, according to the district. Her mom, Chasity Nunez, served for four years in the Connecticut Army National Guard. Members of the 142nd Medical Company thought the world of Chasity.
Major David Pytlik of the Connecticut Army National Guard stated that she was one of the top Soldiers in their unit due to her charisma, friendliness, and commitment to service. Thursday saw the arraignment of one shooting suspect, Karel Mangual, who is now being jailed without bail. Dejan Belnavis, 27, is another suspect who the police are still trying to track down.
Surveillance footage captured the incident, and it depicts two individuals fleeing in a white van. Near Belnavis’s relatives’ home in Hartford, Connecticut, the purported getaway vehicle was subsequently located.
“If anyone knows anything, we encourage you please o give us a call,” said Worcester Police Lieutenant Sean Murtha. “It is a horrendous crime. All our officers are out there trying to find him, working with our state and federal partners. This is our highest priority right now.”
