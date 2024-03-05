Deadly Gunfire at North Philadelphia SEPTA Bus Stop Leaves One Person Injured

A tragic incident occurred at a SEPTA bus stop in North Philadelphia on Monday afternoon, resulting in the death of a 17-year-old and wounding four others. According to Philadelphia Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel, around 3:44 p.m. near Broad and Godfrey, two gunmen approached a bus stop where a group of fifteen to twenty school-aged children were waiting to board.
The 17-year-old was taken to the hospital after being shot many times; at 3:53 p.m., he was declared dead, according to the police. Two juveniles, both aged fifteen, were injured; one sustained a graze wound to the right shoulder, while the other sustained a graze wound to the buttocks.
The two were taken to the hospital, where they were listed in stable condition, as reported by the police. The victims included a 71-year-old woman who was shot in the head and a 49-year-old woman who was grazed in the forearm.
According to the authorities, both individuals were shot while seated on the bus. After being transported to the hospital, their condition was stabilized. Near 16th and Champlost Street, a shooting involving the SEPTA Route 6 bus occurred.
SEPTA Police will maintain their assistance to PPD throughout the inquiry. Tragically, two women who were merely going about their daily lives on the Route 6 bus were among those hurt in this tragic tragedy that cost one life.
Travelers using SEPTA should never have to worry about their safety. Such situations are exceedingly rare, considering the volume of 700,000 passenger rides we provide daily.
“However, even a single incident is intolerable, and the Philadelphia Police Department and other law enforcement agencies will maintain their close cooperation in order to improve the security and safety of our public transportation system,” stated Andrew Busch, director of media relations for SEPTA.
In the eyes of the law, this was a premeditated attack. The bus had stopped with many bullet holes in one of its windows; multiple police cars were visible, and SkyForce10 was hovering over the area.
The two men, aged 49 and 71, were uninvolved spectators. According to the authorities, the bullets were slowed down by the bus window, through which they were shot. Two people, according to Bethel, ran away from the scene.
Cops were also blocking off the intersection of Godfrey and Ogontz Avenue. Several markings on the ground pointed to more than a dozen spent cartridge cases. Two of Imhotep’s students were among the casualties, according to CEO Baba Andre Noble’s interview with NBC10. Their number was reduced to one.
“The effort we must put in to end this violence is reinforced by this…The decrease in homicides is, however, “not good enough,” according to Bethel.
