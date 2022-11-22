1 Dead, 19 Injured As Car Hits Apple Shop In Massachusetts

According to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office, a car slammed into an Apple shop in Hingham, Massachusetts, killing one person and injuring at least 19 others.
According to a press release from the district attorney’s office, Kevin Bradley, 65, of New Jersey, was the person who died at the scene and was identified by police. The DA’s office stated that the driver is not being named at this time.
According to District Attorney Tim Cruz, there were multiple 911 requests for assistance at Derby Street Shops at 10:45 a.m. Cruz claimed that when Hingham police and fire workers arrived shortly after, they discovered multiple injured people at the Apple shop.
According to Cruz, “a dark-colored SUV appeared to have crashed through a glass window at an unknown speed, striking many persons.”
According to Hingham Fire Chief Steve Murphy during a news conference on Monday, responding units discovered “several patients injured out in front of the store and in the store, including a few patients that were pushed against the wall by the vehicle.”
According to Murphy, there were seven fire engines and 14 ambulances on the site to assist the injured people. The chief was unable to give any information on the victims’ health. As they seek to contact families, Cruz said that authorities are withholding the names of the injured people for the time being.
There was an Apple store car crash in Hingham, MA Monday morning. An SUV hit the building; one person has died and 16 were hurt, officials said. https://t.co/9nibeBL0KW
— ABC 7 Chicago (@ABC7Chicago) November 22, 2022
As of Monday evening, 17 crash victims were being treated at South Shore Hospital in Weymouth, Massachusetts, according to an email from the district attorney’s office to CNN. Two further injured persons who had been sent to South Shore were instead taken to Boston-area hospitals.
Read More: The Man Who Shot His Kids And Himself After A Fight With The Kids’ Mother Has Been Identified By Police
According to Dr. William Tollefsen, a doctor at South Shore who was on the scene following the collision to assist with patient triage, the injuries included brain trauma and persons with damaged limbs.
Tollefsen claimed that he and other emergency personnel used a nearby restaurant for triage in order to keep patients warm.
Dr. Christopher Burns, the trauma division chief at South Shore, reported that numerous patients were being treated for injuries that were both life- and limb-threatening. Burns said on Monday afternoon that some had undergone surgery, while others were still waiting.
According to a hospital representative, two individuals were admitted to Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston and are still there. Three people were brought to Boston Medical Center and are still there, a hospital spokesperson told CNN over the phone.
The total number of patients at Brigham and Women’s and Boston Medical Center may not include those who were transferred to them.
Cruz stated that the auto accident investigation is “active” and is going on.
“We’re looking into who was driving the car, the operator. We are investigating the situation with the car, according to Cruz. Cruz claims that the car’s driver has not been transported to the hospital.
Cruz stated, “From what I gather, he hasn’t yet been sent to the hospital. He is currently in the company of police officers.
Cruz pointed out that it is the beginning of a holiday week when he was asked how many people might have been inside the Apple shop when the car incident happened.
The Apple shop is undoubtedly a bustling location. It’s the first day of a holiday week,” stated Cruz. I’m sure we will find out, but I’m not sure how many individuals were in there precisely.
About 20 miles south of Boston sits Hingham.
According to its website, Apple’s Derby Street branch in Hingham is temporarily closed.
The website apologized for any trouble caused by this store’s closure. Please think about using our online services till we can reopen.
“Our hearts go out to our team members and customers who were injured and all of those who were affected by this terrible incident,” Apple said in a statement released on Monday.
The company released a statement that said, “We are devastated by the shocking events at Apple Derby Street today and the tragic loss of a professional who was onsite supporting recent construction at the store.” In this extremely trying moment, we are doing everything we can to support our team members and clients.
The posh Derby Street Shops’ back corner houses the Apple shop, which has a big glass storefront. Numerous customers drive through the vast parking lot that the store’s entrance confronts every day.
The Apple store, as well as the nearby restaurants and shops, draw sizable crowds during the holiday season, making the shopping area particularly busy.
Read More: