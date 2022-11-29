1 Dead, 5 Injured In 5 Different Shootings In West Baltimore On Monday

In five different gunshots on Monday, one man died and five others were hurt, according to Baltimore Police. Police reported that a man was shot and killed on Monday afternoon in Northwest Baltimore’s Lucille Park.
At at 1:30 pm, police arrived at the 3600 block of Woodland Avenue and discovered a male suffering from a gunshot wound. At the site, doctors pronounced him dead.
According to police, a 28-year-old was shot and hurt about an hour earlier at Liberty Square in Northwest Baltimore.
At 12:25 p.m., police were called to the 2300 block of Tioga Parkway, where they discovered the male with gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital by medics for treatment.
An incident involving gunfire occurred in West Baltimore on Monday afternoon, according to the police.
Before 4:20 p.m., police arrived at the hospital where the victim had come in to receive treatment for a gunshot wound close to his left armpit. He claimed to have been shot at around 4 p.m. at the intersection of McCulloh Street and Martin Luther King Boulevard, which separates Upton from Madison Park.
According to authorities, a gunshot that happened in Bolton Hill early on Monday morning badly injured another individual.
According to a news release, police discovered a 32-year-old man with “apparently life-threatening gunshot wounds” in the 800 block of North Belnord Avenue. He was rushed to a hospital, where, according to the police, he is currently in critical condition.
Police reported that two men were hurt in a shooting that happened Monday night in Belair-Edison in East Baltimore.
Police were called to a Shot Spotter alert near Belair Road and Mayfield Avenue at around 7:10 o’clock. Around the same time, two wounded patients—a 32-year-old who had been shot in the buttocks and a 28-year-old who had been shot in the right foot—walked into a hospital.
Anyone with information regarding these incidents is urged to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup or detectives at 410-396-2100.
Read More: