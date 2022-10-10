1 Killed, 3 Wounded In Gang-related Shooting Outside Merced City Hall, Authorities Say

One person was killed and three others were injured in a shooting outside city hall in Merced early on Saturday. Police have detained three people in connection with the incident.

Merced Police Department officers detained two juveniles, ages 16 and 17, and a 25-year-old man, identified as Marcos Montoya.

According to the MDP, Montoya was detained for three separate firearms offenses: careless discharge, concealed carry in a public place, and possession of an unregistered handgun.

Both children were taken into custody on several accusations, including murder for one 16-year-old and shooting a pistol into an inhabited car for the other.

At about 3 a.m., police were called to a parking garage on M Street and 19th Avenue in response to reports of gunfire.

They reported a “chaotic” scene upon their arrival, with individuals fleeing on foot and in automobiles, some of whom were armed.

Four individuals had been shot and they discovered them.

An autopsy revealed that 18-year-old Elya Jerry Aguilar was one of the victims who did not survive.

Three others required transport to local emergency rooms. Their ailments are not yet known.

Detectives discovered that an exchange of gunfire began when the 16-year-old suspect accused for murder fired many bullets at an occupied car. Reports indicate that the teenager who was shot is now getting medical care.

The second kid, MPD claims, was caught trying to run with the weapon used in the murder and was subsequently detained.

They reported that Montoya was armed and had shot himself, but that his wounds were not deadly.

Anyone with knowledge is urged to contact the authorities.