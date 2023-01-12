1 Killed And 3 Shot In North Minneapolis: According to Police Chief Brian O’Hara, a man was shot and killed on Wednesday night in the parking lot of a grocery store in the north of Minneapolis. Two other victims of the shooting were rushed to a hospital in severe condition.
Around 8:20 p.m., a shooting took place on N. Lowry Avenue, a few blocks west of Interstate 94, near the Star Foods parking lot.
O’Hara, who was on the scene Wednesday night, claimed that two guys who approached a man and a woman in a car in the parking lot led to a conflict.
According to investigators, the two males approached the car, and one of them turned to face the passenger side before returning to the driver’s side, O’Hara said. The chief claimed that the car’s driver-side door was opened, and the vehicle started to back up while dragging the victim across the parking lot.
As the automobile was reversing, another man approached it and opened fire, O’Hara claimed. As a result, the car became stuck on a snow slope. Before collapsing into the road, the man who had been pulled by the car door fled across the street. After what seemed to be a gunshot wound, he was declared dead on the spot.
According to O’Hara, the second individual is thought to be in possession of a rifle and fled the area on foot while still at large. One firearm was discovered on the deceased man, and at least one more was located inside the car.
Officers arrived and started performing CPR on the two-shot males in addition to providing life-saving assistance to the woman.
According to O’Hara, the female passenger was in “critical but stable” condition in the hospital, while the male driver was in critical condition.
Police had Aldrich to Colfax avenues on Lowry shut off while investigators and forensic evidence specialists looked into the matter. Numerous nearby neighbors claimed to have heard at least a dozen gunshots, and dozens of shell shells could be discovered on the ground in the parking lot and outside the business.
Steve Brekke, 68, claimed that when he heard the gunfire and saw the sirens, he was inside his house on a close corner.
Brekke stared at the scene, “I wasn’t terrified, but I’m leery.” “About two months ago, a guy was killed across the street.”
At the scene of a fatal shooting in Minneapolis on Wednesday night, Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara, pictured on the right, shook hands with a member of the neighborhood.
In response to the 12 shootings that have taken place in Minneapolis over the past three days, O’Hara voiced worry and emphasized the need to remove “as many firearms (as we can) from people who should not have them before circumstances like this arise.”
It only serves to highlight the dilemma we are in, O’Hara remarked. “We currently live in a nation where there are 10 to 20 million more firearms in circulation each year than there are people,”
