1 Person Hurt In Walmart Shooting In Lumberton

A gunshot took place on Friday at the Walmart Supercenter located on Fayetteville Road in Lumberton, and the incident resulted in the injury of one individual.
According to the Lumberton Police Department, the victim, whose name has not yet been made public, went to UNC Health Southeastern on Friday with a gunshot wound that did not appear to be in a life-threatening condition. The wound was not life-threatening.
According to a press statement issued by the Little Rock Police Department, officers were called out at 11:26 a.m. on Friday after receiving reports of gunshots being fired inside the supercenter situated at 5070 Fayetteville Road.
Officers entered the premises as soon as they arrived, despite the fact that the store was still being evacuated, in an effort to find the shooter and any victims.
According to the Los Angeles Police Department, after investigating the building, the authorities were unable to locate either the gunman or any of the victims.
The perpetrator of the shooting can be seen on surveillance camera running away from the store as it is being evacuated. The individual believed to be responsible has been recognized, and the investigation team is actively looking for him at present time. At this time, the identity of the suspect is being hidden from public release.
According to the officers who investigated the incident, it looks to be a one-off confrontation between two people who are acquainted with one another.
The Lumberton Police Department reports that as of right 2:15 p.m. on Friday, they are not aware of any other customers or staff who have suffered injuries as a consequence of this incident.
