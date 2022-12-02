10-year-old Boy Shot Mother To Death After She Refused To Buy Him VR Headset

According to reports, a 10-year-old child shot and killed his mother when she refused to buy him a virtual reality headset. Initially saying it was an accident, the kid eventually admitted that he had intended to shoot his mother.
His aunt and sister, who assert that he has not sobbed or displayed any sorrow, claim that he got into her Amazon account the morning after she passed away and ordered a headset.
The boy is being held in juvenile jail and has been charged as an adult with first-degree reckless homicide.
On November 21, just before seven in the morning, the incident took place in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
For very heinous crimes, state law mandates that children as young as 10 must be charged as adults; however, attorneys may ask that the case be transferred to a juvenile court.
Here's a WTF! 🙄 A 10yr old boy killed his mother because she refused to buy him a VR headset, which he purchased through her Amazon account after killing her! He is charged as an adult, but too young for his name to be released! https://t.co/KDFa4PUlDe
— 𝑼𝒏𝒂𝒃𝒂𝒔𝒉𝒆𝒅 𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝑹𝒂𝒘! (@AriesaSandino) December 1, 2022
This is an incredible family tragedy, according to Angela Cunningham, one of the boy’s attorneys.
Nobody would dispute or argue that the adult system is woefully unprepared to handle the requirements of a 10-year-old child.
According to criminal accusations obtained by a local newspaper, the child is reported to have told police he took the rifle from his mother’s bedroom and went to the basement where she was washing laundry.
Initially, Milwaukee Police said that the youngster was “playing” with the gun when it accidentally discharged, killing his mother.
The Milwaukee County District Attorney General’s Office would be consulted over the event, according to the police.
Additionally, they urged people to “keep weapons secured with a gunlock and out of children’s reach.”
However, worried family members contacted the police a day after the occurrence.
‘Disturbing behavior’ history
According to reports, the youngster has a history of “disturbing behavior,” which includes swinging a puppy by its tail when he was four years old.
His relatives informed authorities that he lit a balloon on fire after filling it with flammable liquid, which resulted in an explosion that scorched the carpet and furnishings.
The youngster said that he hears fictitious persons speaking to him when his family questioned him.
On the day of the shooting, he also physically assaulted his cousin, who was 7 years old.
According to the charging sheet, he admitted to trying to shoot a wall to “scare her” when she moved in front of him and was hurt during a second interview with police.
He said that his mother had woken him up at 6 am that day, 30 minutes earlier than normal, and that is why he seized the gun.
