13-year-old San Antonio Girl Taken By Suspect In U-haul Truck: AMBER Alert Issued

Officials in San Antonio believe a 13-year-old girl was kidnapped in a U-Haul truck and issued an AMBER Alert for her on Sunday night.

Richard “Xavier” Rodriguez, 17, is the prime suspect in the disappearance of 17-year-old Joanna Luna, according to authorities. The vehicle is registered in the state of Arizona with the license number AE4438. The SAPD updated the situation Monday night, stating that the U-Haul had been recovered and was back in SAPD’s possession.

The 11700 block of Spring Dale Drive in northwest Texas is where Luna was last seen on August 20 at 2:51 a.m., said the Texas Department of Public Safety.

For further information, KENS 5 contacted the San Antonio Police Department. This is the response they gave on Monday afternoon:

A missing child is now under investigation. This investigation has progressed to the point where DPS authorized the issue of an Amber Alert due to new information.

A dark gray T-shirt, black and pink Nike shorts, and pink and purple slides were last seen on Luna. Please dial 911 if you have any information.