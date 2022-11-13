17-Year-Old Chula Vista Party Attendee Was fatally Stabbed

At a house party in Chula Vista on Saturday morning, a teenager was fatally stabbed during a brawl. According to the Chula Vista Police Department, a third teen suffered serious injuries in an assault while a second was stabbed.

Before 1 a.m. on Saturday, police were called to a house on Rigley Street where they discovered a 17-year-old inside with at least one upper body stab wound. He was saved by police and medical personnel, but CVPD reported that he passed away from his wounds before reaching a hospital.

According to CVPD, a second 17-year-old was discovered outside unconscious with severe face and body injuries from what appeared to be an assault. He was hospitalized, and his prognosis is good.

When a third 17-year-old was discovered nearby with an upper body wound, police discovered that he had been involved in the same fight that had occurred at the Rigley Street home. Additionally, he was in a hospital, according to CVPD.

The CVPD is requesting assistance from anyone who attended the party or has any information because no one has been arrested.

If you want to remain anonymous, you can call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477 or submit a tip through P3tips (an online or mobile application) at http://p3tips.com/409.

Up to $1,000 will be awarded by Crime Stoppers for information leading to an arrest.

