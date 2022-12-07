2 Dead 2 Injured In Fall River Shooting

Law enforcement officials have confirmed that a shooting that occurred overnight at a home in Fall River resulted in the deaths of two males and the hospitalization of two women.
According to the Bristol District Attorney’s Office, when police responded to a complaint of a shooting on Bank Street, they discovered four people who appeared to have been shot and were suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.
According to the district attorney’s office, one of the two individuals who passed away was the presumed gunman, who reportedly shot himself in the head.
Read More: A Sacramento Police Detective Was Involved In A Double Fatal Crash On I-5
On Wednesday, at a later point in the day, the names of those who were involved in the event are anticipated to be made public.
Two men are dead, including a suspected gunman, following a shooting at a home in Fall River overnight that also left two women seriously injured, officials said. https://t.co/HhR9KOHWpv
— Boston 25 News (@boston25) December 7, 2022
According to the District Attorney’s office, there is not an active threat to the general public.
Now that they have arrived, investigators are interviewing witnesses and gathering evidence at the scene.
There was currently no new information that could be obtained at this time.
Read More: