2 Injured In Drive-by Shooting During A Funeral At Nashville Church

Authorities reported that two persons were shot in a drive-by shooting on Saturday as they were leaving a Tennessee church where they were attending a funeral.
Just before 1 p.m. CST, members of the Nashville Fire Department responded to a report of an active shooter at the New Season Church in Nashville’s Bordeaux district, according to WZTV.
According to the television station, shots were fired into the church as the service was coming to a close by a four-door late model black Honda Civic with a temporary tag, according to Metro Nashville Police Department spokesperson Don Aaron. According to WKRN-TV, some mourners at the funeral exchanged firearms.
According to The Associated Press, Terriana Johnson, 19, was the subject of the memorial ceremony. WSMV-TV reported on November 14 that Johnson had passed away.
2 wounded after drive-by shooting during funeral at Nashville church https://t.co/k9WIR86TRa
— EIN Presswire: Tennessee Newswire (@EINPresswireTN) November 27, 2022
Authorities are presently looking for Alarenta Waters, a 17-year-old suspect in that case, according to WZTV. According to WSMV, Waters is suspected of opening fire on a vehicle in which Johnson was a passenger.
The news station reported that Johnson and Waters’ sister was allegedly involved in an altercation.
According to Aaron, shots were fired as people were leaving the church and the hearse was parked in front of it with its rear door open.
Read More: 2 Dead, 16 Injured In A High-Speed Collision Caused By A Car Traveling The Wrong Way On A Chicago Street
According to Aaron, a 25-year-old male was shot in the pelvis and an 18-year-old lady was wounded in the leg. According to WKRN, neither injury was thought to be life-threatening.
“This was merely an egregious shooting. These people had absolutely no respect for human life,” Aaron reportedly told WKRN. “I mean, the burial ceremony had just ended, the hearse was sitting in front, the back door was open, and people were starting to leave the church when this car passes by and bullets are fired.”
The moment gunfire started, Dwayne Lewis, the pastor of New Season Church, was inside.
Lewis told WKRN, “I am extremely offended that someone would show here and start shooting in front of a church, during a funeral.
The pastor’s wife, Alexis Lewis, who is also the executive director at New Season Church, told the news station that while going through a situation like this is already stressful for the family, adding this memory to what is already a terrible day only makes it worse.
Johnson was interred later on Saturday, according to WSMV.
Read More: