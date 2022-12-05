2 People Were Arrested In A Stolen Car After A Chase

Police said two Santa Fe men were apprehended after giving them a chase from a Santa Fe mobile home park to La Cienega on Sunday morning.
According to Santa Fe police, at 8:50 on Sunday morning, someone called the police to report seeing a stolen car at the Riverside Mobile Home Park. Police arrived to locate the car and set up tire deflation devices at both park entrances while they looked for the car inside the park.
When the driver was instructed to halt by police when they discovered the stolen car with two men and a woman inside, the driver instead placed the car in reverse and sped away, according to police.
Although the driver was able to flee west on Airport Road and subsequently lead police on a slow-speed pursuit on Paseo Real toward La Cienega, police were able to deploy a tire deflation device, deflating the front and rear passenger side tires.
The suspect escaped into the county, and the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s deputies and New Mexico State Police assisted. In La Cienega, police deflated the driver’s side tires using a different tire deflation tool.
The driver, however, took the La Cienega exit and drove into Interstate 25 south. Finally, state police used a Pursuit Intervention Technique to halt the car.
All three of the vehicle’s passengers were detained by police, who also found two stolen license plates, a stolen pistol, and cocaine throughout the course of their search.
The driver, Kristian Dominguez, 23, is accused of a plethora of offenses, including obtaining or receiving a stolen car, possessing cocaine, being a criminal in possession of a firearm, aggravated escape from law enforcement, and driving while his license is revoked.
Along with being charged with various weapons and narcotics offenses, Edward Lucio, 41, is also accused of avoiding or fighting arrest. The 26-year-old lady who was with them was questioned, let go, and is not currently being charged.
