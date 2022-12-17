2 People Were Killed And 2 Others Injured In A Shooting At Benito Juarez Community Academy

Police said that a shooting occurred at Benito Juarez Community Academy in Chicago’s Pilsen district on Friday afternoon, leaving two teenagers dead and two more injured.
Four persons were found with gunshot wounds at the school in the 2100 block of South Laflin Street, according to fire authorities, and police and paramedics arrived at the scene soon before 3 p.m.
According to the police:
- A 14-year-old boy was struck in the head and taken to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead
- A 15-year-old boy was struck in the head and taken to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead
- A 15-year-old girl sustained a graze wound to the thigh and was transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition.
- A 15-year-old boy was struck to the shoulder and thigh and was transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition.
Brandon Perez, a 15-year-old kid, has been named as the victim who passed away from his wounds.
An “all-clear” has been given by CPS to pupils who are still inside the school, according to Chicago police spokesperson Tom Ahern, who also verified that the incident occurred outside the school.
According to police, no suspects were apprehended or named after the incident.
The following statement was made public by Chicago Public Schools on Friday afternoon:
“The safety of our school community is our top priority. This afternoon, we received reports that shots had been fired outside of Benito Juarez High School shortly after dismissal. The Chicago Police Department (CPD) and paramedics responded quickly to the scene. CPS remains in close contact with CPD and this incident is under investigation. The CPS Office of Safety and Security and other District leadership is working closely with school leadership and staff as well as CPD to gather information and respond to this incident. CPS will keep Benito Juarez’s family updated as well as the greater community. Our thoughts are with all those impacted by this tragedy. We are providing crisis team resources to students and staff.”
There is currently no further information.
