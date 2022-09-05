2 Shot Dead, 1 Wounded in Birmingham’s Elyton Village

At least two people were murdered and one was injured on the west side of Birmingham on Saturday when someone let loose with at least a dozen gunshots.

Saturday’s murder was the city’s fourth of the day, the fifth since Friday night, and the 102nd this year.

Elyton Village is a public housing neighborhood located at 100 block of Third Avenue West, and according to Sgt. Monica Law, police were called there after reports of multiple shootings. Shot Spotter, the city’s gunfire detection system, as well as 911 calls from neighborhood members, alerted law enforcement.

At a minimum, Shot Spotter recovered twenty-five bullets.

Three injured guys were discovered by police once they arrived at the location. The Birmingham Fire and Rescue Department transported all three to UAB Hospital.

According to Law, one of the victims was pronounced dead soon after authorities arrived. Second fatality confirmed; third victim is in stable condition.

We believe there are numerous suspects, Law said, adding that no one has been taken into custody.

Apparently the shooters escaped in a vehicle, according to police radio transmissions.

Law stated that a verbal disagreement preceded the shooting, however the specifics of the argument were first unclear.

“It’s upsetting that this is continuing to happen in our city,” she remarked, adding that she had grown up in Birmingham.

Police are conducting a canvass of the area to interview residents and review security footage. Anyone with any kind of personal video footage is also encouraged to report it.

Law stated, “There are a lot of people in the area who may have captured things, may have posted them on social media. They are welcome to bring it to us for review. Additionally, Crime Stoppers is easily accessible.

